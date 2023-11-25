Coup's Takeaways: Butler’s Last-Second Three Rims Out, Knicks Stage Dramatic Fourth-Quarter Comeback As HEAT Drop To 2-1 In Tournament Play

1. If Miami’s grind-it-out Second Round series against the Knicks last year was your kind of basketball, then this was your kind of (In-Season Tournament) game.

Already short Tyler Herro and also missing Duncan Robinson and his gravity, while facing the best (statistically speaking) defense they’ve faced in a couple weeks, Miami looked a bit more labored, leaning on deliberate, manufactured offense rather than the rhythm, flow-focused game – with plenty of threes – of recent wins. While things stabilized after a 10-1 Knicks opening thanks to Bam Adebayo’s (21 points on 16 shots) aggression, drawing two early fouls on Mitchell Robinson, it was all blunt force from there on both sides.

Managing their turnovers and scoring off their opponent’s, Miami was headed for a decent lead at the break before a quick 8-0 burst from New York, with Quentin Grimes dropping one in from the corner at the buzzer, it was 51-50 Knicks before the second 24 minutes. Julius Randle, shouldering his way into the paint, and Jalen Brunson led scoring on one side, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler doing so on the other just as you would expect from a high-leverage, postseason game.

Miami opened the third on a 10-0 run, again turning the Knicks over as Butler hit his third three in three tries. That run eventually stretched all the way out to 19-0. New York didn’t score their first second-half point until the 7:13 mark of the quarter. Where the Knicks were getting good looks in the first half whenever they managed not to turn it over, Miami was done giving up those good looks in the third – a couple transition threes for New York aside. HEAT by 16 going into the final period, getting even more great play from Jaime Jaquez Jr. – the bench offense often goes right to him in the post if there’s a good matchup – along the way.

This wasn’t a runaway evening like the last two against Cleveland and Chicago, though. From down 21 New York rallied to within seven, Immanuel Quickley hitting four threes on his way to 20 points, with over eight minutes to play as Miami endured a bout with their own turnovers. The Knicks had multiple chances to get within two possessions, coming up short until a Brunson (24 points on 16 shots) and-one made it a five-point game with 2:56 to go. A minute later, an R.J. Barrett and-one gave New York the lead – with 1:24 to go Miami had scored just nine points in the period. Only a two point game in the closing seconds, Miami ball, but a Butler (23 points on 16 shots) stepback three rimmed out and that was that, 100-98 after losing the fourth 29-11.

Everything Tournament relevant is headed for a pivotal fourth Group Play game against Milwaukee (tickets here) next week for either a spot in the Quarterfinal or a Wild Card berth.

2. You can’t sugarcoat giving up a 21-point second-half lead, nor can you do so for a fourth quarter that was so thoroughly stuck in the mud, but you can try to explain it.

The best place to start is pace. Even when they weren’t forcing turnovers – more on that below – Miami was clearly trying to push the ball up the floor and get into early offense. Normally for them that comes from hit-ahead and long outlet passes, but tonight the push was there with the dribble, too, as Kyle Lowry sprinted the ball up the floor as the Knicks started one defensive possession after another cross-matched and recovering to the ball, leading to open shooters and open lanes. When New York setup their defense it was still a grind, those early moments providing the respite to keep them out in front.

That final period, in comparison, was a crawl. And while it’s true that almost all fourth quarters are played at a slower pace – there’s a reason transition-reliant teams often struggle on offense in the postseason – it’s also a natural reaction when you get sped up. The Knicks, in much the same way that Miami does to other teams, pressured the HEAT into some unnaturally quick possessions toward the end of the third and early in the fourth, and after New York’s initial burst to get the lead back around ten was fed by a few turnovers, the HEAT slowed things down. Of course, the other side of that is that New York stopped turning the ball over themselves and were making shots – not the environment you need if you are trying to push. All in all, Miami’s best offense is a feedback loop that feeds off their defense, and in the fourth quarter that loop went in the other direction.

3. To give you an idea of how important turnovers are to Miami’s defense, when their opponents either get a shot off or draw a foul the HEAT’s defense is allowing 1.31 points-per-possession, No. 19 within those set conditions. Good thing, then, that the HEAT are No. 2 in opponent turnover percentage, forcing giveaways on 17 percent of possessions headed into this one.

Such was the case tonight, excepting the opening minutes of the third when New York ran all of its offense off the backheel. New York finished with a slight-above average effective field-goal percentage (54.3) but an Offensive Rating of 103.1 because they turned the ball over 19.6 percent of the time. Meanwhile, a HEAT team scoring 80.5 points-per-play in the half-court put 25 points off turnovers to good use until that fourth quarter.