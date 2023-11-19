Coup's Takeaways: Bulls Dig Out Of Early Hole, Get Hot Late As Miami’s Winning Streak Ends At Seven

1. If you were in the mood for a weird one, HEAT-Bulls was here to satisfy your appetite.

You really couldn’t ask for a better start than Miami had as Chicago’s starters – granted, on a back-to-back – came out flat-flooted and a step behind every action the HEAT were running. What seemed like a fairly innocuous 9-1 start eventually stretched all the way out to 22-1, the HEAT getting to all their spots and the Bulls barely even approaching the paint.

But as teams like San Antonio and Charlotte have learned against Miami on the other side of things with their own big leads, first-quarter leads are nothing but first-quarter leads. Chicago’s bench came in and kick started the process of crawling back. Jevon Carter, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams all found their energy on defense and got to blowing up some of the actions that were working so easily for the HEAT minutes before and a handful of shots started to fall. First it was an 11-0 Chicago run, and soon enough they were back within six in the second quarter.

Miami held them off from there, buoyed by helpful shotmaking from Bam Adebayo (18 at the half) and Jimmy Butler (12) along with some in-the-bonus fouls on Chicago’s side, and by halftime it was still 50-40 after the Bulls had crawled back within two. Neither team was scoring well, the Bulls were just scoring worse (with an Offensive Rating of 87) and making more mistakes in the margins. Zach LaVine, Chicago’s leading scorer, had only taken three shots at that point.

Adebayo opened the second half with a trio of mid-range jumpers, but the grind for both teams continued from there, Miami getting to the free-throw line to keep them out front, the Bulls struggling to get downhill but capitalizing on a few missed transition pickups. Eight-point game after three.

Bulls back within four early in the fourth, but a pair of HEAT threes from Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson stretched it back to 10. As Miami went to zone and Chicago again stalled out, it looked like it might be clear sailing, but a few more threes from Chicago on broken plays brought them back within three again. Another clutch game, DeMar DeRozan making it a one-point game with just over three to play. Tied with 1:39 to go even after consecutive Butler scores on LaVine, and Chicago took their first lead, by three with under a minute to play, on a Caruso three created from a LaVine (13 points, six assists, three steals), much more aggressive in the second half, drive. Butler tied it up with a step-back three in the corner, only for DeRozan to take another lead with a tough jumper. Miami had their chance thanks to DeRozan’s fourth front-rimmed free-throw of the night, but Butler (25 points on 16 shots) missed a tightly contested triple in the corner, DeRozan (23 points on 12 shots, 9-of-13 from the line) made his next two at the stripe and that was the end of Miami’s seven-game winning streak, Bulls win 102-97.

2. There is not a ton of exciting fruit on the tree with this one when it comes to themes and analysis, but the shot charts of each team had one very specific thing in common: they both attempted just 14 shots in the restricted area.

One side of that coin is that it’s exactly what Miami does with their defense because it’s what their entire defense is built around. Even without a big seven-footer sitting in the paint all night, they’ve been one of the most elite rim-deterring teams around for years now because of the way they pinch off drives high up in the paint and how much ground Adebayo is able to cover. Chicago was starved for just about any paint touch all night and it was for a good reason. There might not be anything this team does better than make it incredibly difficult to get near the cup. When those teams do get inside, however, they tend to shoot well and Chicago did make 12 of their 14 attempts.

The other side is that Miami has also historically struggled to get to the rim themselves, both as a function of their overall offense – the percent of their attempts that come inside – and over a full season. What has been working so well for them lately is all the off-ball movement, the backdoor cuts that tore up the Spurs and Hornets, but cuts aren’t always going to be there no matter how smart your players are, and that’s often when Miami’s offense hits its cold spells if the outside shots aren’t falling, they aren’t forcing live-ball turnovers or Adebayo and Butler aren’t getting to the line (as they were for the first three quarters tonight). They’ve had plenty of success playing this way so it’s hardly a fatal flaw, but the lack of rim pressure against top-tier defenses is often one of the first things you can point to.

Tonight, the difference was Chicago catching fire from three down the stretch just as Miami has done exactly that in many of their recent wins.

3. Early in the third quarter, Butler brought the ball up the left wing. He then kicked it to Adebayo at the top of the arc and sprinted toward the rim as Kyle Lowry set a back screen. One soft pass later from Adebayo and Butler was finishing the lob off the glass.