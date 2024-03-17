Coup's Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Saves The Day With Deep Buzzer-Beating Three

1. We’ve seen a lot of Detroit lately and all these games have generally followed a similar pattern, Miami getting ahead early, the Pistons scrapping together enough points to stay attached and take a few leads until Miami’s experience and talent eventually putting things away down the stretch.

Much of the same on this Sunday afternoon with injury absences for Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic handing the HEAT their 32nd starting lineup of the season, a franchise record. Neither side had much of anything going offensively at the start, which can be typical of these matinee games, but Detroit fought back from a very early hole to take one lead after another, eventually stretching their advantage out to seven after a quick burst from Jaden Ivey and pull-up three from Marcus Sasser.

Duncan Robinson had a little to say about things at that point, consecutive threes earning Miami the lead as Detroit struggled to keep pace with him wherever he was on the floor. By the time Terry Rozier got in on the action, Erik Spoelstra offering a helping hand of zone, with some semi-transition floaters and a stepback three, the HEAT were back up double digits against a Detroit side struggling at 6-of-17 in the upper paint.

Not many competitive exchanges for much of the third quarter even though the HEAT never quite pushed the lead past 20 to really put things out of reach. Detroit just didn’t have anything that was consistently giving Miami any trouble, random jumpers keeping them attached but very little creating downhill momentum. That all flipped in the final minutes after a Simone Fontecchio driving and-one led to a sequence featuring multiple Miami misses at the rim all followed by advantage scores for Detroit, a 16-2 Pistons run out of nowhere to close the gap to three. Once again, the Pistons weren’t ready to go away.

Detroit’s bench again struggled to score early in the fourth as they did last Friday, the lead back to nine within three minutes, but again they fought back by stringing stops together, this time Evan Fournier coming to life with the ball in his hands and closing within two – and all tied up minutes later. Robinson then bailed out a late-clock possession with a contested three and followed it up with a driving assist to Jaime Jaquez Jr. to offer Miami a little stability. Cade Cunningham still made it a one-point game with two to go after that, but Robinson hit right back again, this time with a four-point play. Bam Adebayo had a putback with 51 seconds left that might’ve sealed the win, but it was wiped away as a shot-clock violation on review, the HEAT again up just two.

Cunningham tied it up on a drive and had the opportunity to go ahead with the shot clock turned off, but Cunningham not only missed he took it with a full nine seconds remaining, all that time allowing Rozier to push full court and kick it to Adebayo for a deep, buzzer-beating, game-winning three from the top of the arc. Miami takes it, 104-101, to sweep the two-game series in Detroit.

2. The play, or maybe the decision, of the game might have been Cunningham’s to shoot with a full nine seconds remaining, but the shot of the game was most definitely the resulting play as Adebayo’s 30-footer was pure from the moment it left his hands – with Adebayo holding the follow through the entire way.

Not only was this Adebayo’s third consecutive game with a triple – all pretty much from the same spot as teams give him the shot, with Duren dropping back to cut off Rozier on the final play tonight, as the HEAT aren’t exactly going to have Adebayo trying to space out from the corners – but just the 12th three of his career on 79 attempts (most of which have been late-clock attempts). Adebayo now has two buzzer-beating game winners on his ledger, the first of which was a baseline jumper against Brooklyn back in 2021, and today’s was the 17th such shot in Miami franchise history, with Jimmy Butler also hitting one earlier this season. Adebayo finished with 20 points on 13 shots to go with 17 rebounds, but all anyone is going to remember are his picture-perfect heroics in the final seconds. His push for a spot on an All-NBA team continues.

3. There are guys who help you win games and there are guys who win you games outright. Most of the time, Duncan Robinson is the former, a role player whose shooting and gravity changes everything Miami does on the offensive side of the ball. But then there are nights when Robinson is so hot from three, when teams get so freaked out by his shooting that they get entirely discombobulated and it means the entire difference between winning and losing. That was the case tonight as Robinson’s 7-of-12 shooting from three was the key to the car, Detroit eventually overreacting to that shooting to such a degree that Robinson eventually sprung free for drives, assists and cuts as defenders overplayed his typical actions to prevent his touches.