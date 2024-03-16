Coup's Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Dominates Second Quarter, HEAT Pull Away In Third In First Of Two In Detroit

1. You play the Pistons and you think you’re going to have to find ways to deal with a talent like Cade Cunningham, but tonight Miami found themselves trying to deal with Simone Fontecchio through the early stages of Friday night.

They haven’t been much of a story of late after being eliminated from postseason contention, but Detroit has been playing hard and winning a few games lately so it was no surprise that they kept this close. Miami’s previous two wins over them were only by a combined nine points after all. And so there was Fontecchio in the early going, hitting threes, getting into the paint and pulling Detroit back in front every time they fell behind. But each time the Pistons jumped ahead by a possession they seemed to cough up a turnover immediately after, Miami sustaining an 18-plus steal – which would be a season high – pace for all of the first half, eating up the easy scores that came with each mistake. But even though the efficiency wasn’t there for either Jaden Ivey or Cunningham, the ball movement was, producing enough for Jalen Duren and Detroit’s shooters to stay attached. Miami’s 3-of-16 from three was doing a lot of work, sure, but Detroit wasn’t much better at 5-of-19. The difference, insofar as a two-point lead at the break is a difference, was Bam Adebayo’s 16 points in the second quarter as he mauled the interior – with another three on top, his second consecutive game with a three – against a big Detroit frontline.

More Detroit turnovers to open the third and it took Miami only two minutes to stretch the lead to eight. More misses from three for Miami, too, as Detroit again pulled back within three, but it didn’t take long for the lead to reach nine thanks to a burst from Terry Rozier, getting past Cunningham (11 points on 5-of-15 shooting) twice to get to the rim. Then Duncan Robinson came alive after a cold night to that point, hitting back-to-back threes to push Miami up 15, followed by another after a timeout to make it 18, a 12-0 run in all. Down to 12 at the end of three, but this was as much as Miami has been in control of the Pistons this season.

Not much of a threat coming from Detroit after that, the Pistons unable to keep with even a modest offensive effort from Miami as Fontecchio cooled. Caleb Martin kept himself involved in all his usual, five-tools-player ways to lock this one up and Miami finished with a 108-95 victory with another one in Detroit on deck for Sunday.

2. Bam Adebayo had been in a bit of a mini-slump during Miami’s four-game losing streak, much of it with his stroke on those short jumpers and from the free-throw line running cold, but his lively effort in an otherwise tough offensive game for the HEAT against Denver seems to have him back on track. He didn’t score at all in the first quarter of this one but took in the third quarter in what proved to be a stretch that kept the HEAT from falling into a hole. Hot or cold Adebayo’s game doesn’t change too much so it’s not like we saw much different tonight beyond what we’ve grown to expect – the three was the exception, with Adebayo taking the wide open shots opposing teams are giving him – on his way to 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting in three quarters of play with the lead sufficient enough to allow him some fourth-quarter rest.

It's that time of year when awards discussions and narratives get revved up and Adebayo should be firmly in the discussion not only for Defensive Player of the Year – he’s held Miami’s defense together through all their various injuries and lineups while largely playing a coverage, the drop, that would have been considered the antithesis of his strengths, switching, a couple years ago – but for an All-NBA spot. Whether he gets there or not remains to be seen, but the season he’s putting forward might give him the best chance he’s had at both honors.

3. Even with Miami shooting just 7-of-34 from three – they did get the benefit of two three-shot fouls – there are two things you can’t do at the same time and expect to beat the HEAT doing. That’s shooting poorly from three at high volume and turning the ball over, especially in live-ball situations, also at high volume. That was the story of Detroit’s night, even when they were taking those one-, two- or three-point leads in the first half, and they finished 10-of-38 from three, including 4-of-20 from the trio of Ivey, Evan Fournier and Marcus Sasser.