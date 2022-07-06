Coup's Notebook Vol. 24: The Debut of Nikola Jović, Steady Haywood Highsmith And Miami's New Guards For Summer HEAT

The Miami HEAT just finished up a three-game slate at the California Classic in San Francisco and are about to begin the next stretch of Summer League in Las Vegas. Here's what we've been noting and noticing:

NIKOLA’S NEW POSITION

It’s only been three games and Nikola Jović has already had the full Summer League experience. He’s had two games, a “rough first few nights” as he called them, in which he shot 4-of-14 from the field with a handful of jumpers that didn’t even make it to the rim – enough to draw an over-reactionary raised eyebrow or two by July standards. And he followed that back-to-back set up with 25 points on 16 shots against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 5-of-7 from deep to go with nine rebounds. By those same July standards, that’s the beginning of a Hall of Fame track.

Normally I’d say we should pump the brakes on all of it, both the good and the bad, but it’s the offseason so go ahead and run wild. Come up with all the nicknames. See what sticks. Live life like Aerosmith tickets are the top priority of the summer and there’s a party at the Moon Tower.

In the meantime, there are some legitimately interesting minutes worth taking a closer look at. We’re going to focus more on Jović’s 25-point outing not because it was easily his best game, but because it was his most comfortable one. Taking a step back for a moment, Jovic just turned 19 years old a month ago. He’s been playing professionally in Serbia. Now he’s playing with players he’s never played before, in a style of basketball he’s never played before against quicker, more explosive players, with coaches speaking English as a primary language to him in practice for the first time trying to teach him an entirely new system with new terminology. And he’s playing a new position. That’s worth more than a few learning-experience mulligans.

The new position point is an interesting place to start. After Jović was selected on draft night, HEAT Assistant GM Adam Simon noted to media that Jović’s previous team, Mega Basket, did what it could to feature him knowing that Jović had a chance to go in the first round. That meant giving him the ball on the perimeter and letting him make plays and run pick-and-rolls. Jović did well with that – showcasing a solid handle and drive-and-kick vision – well enough to be taken No. 27, but it’s not necessarily the role he’ll be playing in the NBA. Maybe more ballhandling duties are in his future down the line, but for now the HEAT are using him more as a stretch big.

“I played always shooting guard or small forward and now I’m at power forward or even center,” Jović said. “I don’t have the ball that much, I’m trying to cut a little bit more, I need to rebound. I need to make good screens. I didn’t do that stuff that much last season, so I’m trying to get used to it.”

“He just wound up being the recipient of wide-open shots,” HEAT Summer League coach Malik Allen said. “That’s a little bit of the difference. He’s not necessarily the guy always making the play. He’s going to be the guy being the recipient of good ball movement if we’re playing the right way. So that’s a difference.”

There’s only so much you can say about the shooting right now, only because it’s the most obvious tool in the kit. A valuable one, for sure, coming from a 6-foot-10 player, but these kinds of shots are essentially the ticket to entry. Miami’s ball movement was miles better on Tuesday than it was over the weekend, and that movement created the shots Jović will have to hit over what is hopefully a long career.

Those are going to be Jović’s shots in Miami’s system, at least early on, but because of his prior experience there is more to his game that we’ll get glimpses of. A stepback mid-range jumper. A strong drive on a closeout. A couple of scores against switches in the post, with a dropstep here and a Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway there.

It’s those alternate scoring avenues which represent his eventual upside. The ability to do more than just be a big shooter.

“You could kind of see little bits and pieces,” Allen said. “He’s been so humble. He wants to be good right away. Which is a great trait to have. He was almost apologetic after the last two games. I just told him, ‘You have to keep playing. Keep trusting. Keep playing. Keep learning.’ He’s been great with it.

“Today I think the game sort of slowed down. The ball was moving a lot more today, which helped. He just settled in and shot it. Whatever the result was going to be, the result was going to be. But you could see it coming, getting more and more comfortable in what we were trying to do. He really responded.”

The shooting and that offensive potential at his size is what got him drafted. The give-a-s*** mentality Allen is speaking to – Jović said he went back and watched his first two games multiple times – is probably part of what got him drafted specifically by the HEAT. But we know how this works with this franchise. Eventually, especially at his position in a switch-heavy system, it’s the defense that will determine whether he stays on the court or not.

That part, as it is for many 19-year olds, is a work in progress. He competes and doesn’t give up on plays – he’s been more than willing to crash the offense glass, too – but players have been able to get him turned around on closeouts and some possessions are definitely moving fast for him. All of it expected, all of it part of the developmental process.

“The more experience he’s going to get, he’s going to keep growing,” Allen said. “I can’t sit here and say his NBA defense is ready to go overall in a playoff game, but he’s done a good job picking things up and taking the challenge.”

For now, it’s been three games. The first two didn’t go very well, in part for some pretty natural reasons, and he responded with his best game. For now, that’s all you can ask for.

STEADY HAYWOOD

If anyone feels like they’re truly flying under the radar so far, it’s Haywood Highsmith.

It makes sense why he wouldn’t be a popular name this time of year. He doesn’t have a particularly flashy game. He doesn’t put up big numbers. He doesn’t have the ball in his hands a ton. He doesn’t play above the rim. He’s not the kind of player who pops in a looser, semi-casual environment like Summer League.

And yet at the same time, Highsmith might be the one player on this Summer League roster who, speculatively, may have the most actual big-league minutes ahead of him.

Circumstances often dictate such things, and the circumstance right now is that Miami’s starting power forward from last season, P.J. Tucker, has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Markieff Morris, who each played some minutes next to Bam Adebayo at that spot, is currently an unsigned free agent. Jović may eventually profile as a stretch four, but outside of those minutes where Jimmy Butler downsizes Highsmith is one of only two fours, at least in Miami’s most-functional mold, with NBA experience on the roster along with Caleb Martin.

The good news is that Highsmith fits exactly what the HEAT ask from that spot. In the three California Classic games he’s 5-of-12 from three, which backs up the 39 percent he shot in the G-League last season and 40.5 percent he hit in his senior season at Wheeling Jesuit back in 2017-18. Highsmith only finished at 32 percent in his 19 games with Miami, but that was on a mere 28 attempts and included a 3-of-3 performance in his HEAT debut on December 31. Even if we aren’t talking about a knockdown 40 percent shooter, Highsmith is at the very least a capable one. Playing in the frontcourt next to Adebayo and Butler, capable is a necessity.

The other need is defense. Switchable defense, in particular. If Miami isn’t playing two bigs together, whoever is filling that four spot has to be able to switch out onto wings while reliably holding their ground against bigger bodies, either against the rare post up or in far more common rebounding situations. Allen noted that Highsmith “got caught sleeping” a couple of times in the second game against Sacramento, but he was far more engaged and vocal against Golden State.

“With him the expectation, it’s not going to be score 22 a game,” Allen said. “I want him [to bring] defensive intensity and his leadership on that end.”

That’s the hard part. Shooting translates, but even if you’re playing stout one-on-one defense against the No. 4 pick in the 2022 Draft Keegan Murray it’s an entirely different universe being asked to do the same against the best scorers in the league. The jury doesn’t even sit for that end of the court until October.

You put P.J. Tucker in a Summer League game and he might not stand out. Highsmith is the same way, the type of player whose impact will be felt in minutes and quarters and games, not in quick bursts of seconds. He’s not going to be Tucker. Nobody is. But the outline of a similar type of player is there, and with Miami’s current roster construction Highsmith has nothing but opportunity ahead of him.

THE NEW GUARDS

As far as the guard rotation goes, it’s been a mixed bag. The shots haven’t really been falling, and that’s always going to be the first thing that sticks out in a shooting-oriented league. When it comes to the players currently on two-way deals in Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, the lack of efficiency – outside of Mulder’s 3-of-3 start from deep on Tuesday – hardly worth mentioning. Those two are professional scorers, in their own ways, and the shots will eventually fall.

Kyle Allman Jr., who spent last season playing for Paris Basketball, and Jamaree Bouyea, out of The University of San Francisco, are two names you’re probably less familiar with who have been making their presence felt. Bouyea hasn’t shot well from three but he’s consistently shown an ability to get downhill.

Allman Jr., meanwhile, posted 10 assists on Tuesday. Some of those came from quick perimeter ball movement, but the passes that really catch your eye are the ones that come out of pick-and-roll and in the paint.

“He’s another guy who is continuing to understand,” Allen said of Allman Jr. “The first couple of days can just seem like a lot when you’re new. Especially somebody who obviously has professional experience but you’re just coming to a whole new line of thought and thinking. Just talking to him, he said, “I’ll be fine, I’m going to get it.” And he has.

“And I thought [Bouyea] was good too. Both those guys as handlers, they got us into offense. Even sometimes where they missed the moment on some reads you could tell they were looking for it and they see it.”

It’s early and we’ll see how the rest of Summer League plays out for these two, but they’re worth keeping an eye on during the process.

TIDBITS

-The HEAT have re-signed Martin, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon. With the addition of Jović and the potential return of Udonis Haslem, that leaves Miami at 14 rostered players and one spot available.

-Adebayo was spotted recently working out while on a trip to London, a trip he’s documenting on Instagram, where he attended Wimbledon. As typically happens this time of year, a video comes out of Adebayo hitting a three and we have the usual offseason litigation of whether Adebayo should or could start taking more threes. We discussed that in our recent mailbag.

-Adebayo was also at the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 in Nashville last week.

-Gabe Vincent was on hand in San Francisco to watch Miami’s Summer debut game against the Lakers on Saturday. Vincent is from Modesto, California, went to high school in nearby Stockton, attended UC Santa Barbara and said he’d be spending time in Sacramento working out this offseason. As usual, expect more HEAT players to show up as the games move on to Las Vegas.