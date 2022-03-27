Coup’s Notebook Vol 21: The First Sixth Man, Guarding The Yard, The Pre-Switch Switch, Bam Adebayo’s Smitty And Miami’s Fourth Quarters

The Miami HEAT are 47-28, No. 2 in the Eastern Conference by percentage points after their first four-game losing streak of the season. Here's what we've been noting and noticing:

TYLER HERRO IS (GOING TO BE) THE SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

It’s not particularly close.

Herro is averaging 21.0 points in 49 games off the bench this season, the second most for any bench player since Lou Williams averaged 21.9 in 2017-18. In nine of the past ten seasons, the award has gone to the player who averaged either the first or second most points in the league off the bench (Jamal Crawford won with 13.2 points a night in 2015-16, but there were a bunch of players who were only semi-eligible that year). Most of those races were close.

The next closest player to Herro this season is Jordan Clarkson at 16.0 per game.

Of the 118 players who have played at least 41 games off the bench this season, Herro leads them all with a usage rate of 27.7 (with an above average true-shooting percentage of 57.9). He’s the only one playing more than 28 minutes a game (31.8). Miami’s offense is 4.6 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. The only aspect to his role that screams bench is the technicality that he comes off the bench.

It might not be the staggeringly efficient season James Harden posted when he won the award in 2011-12 – 66.4 true shooting in 31 minutes a game, plus-13.4 offensive differential on the court – but Harden also only had a usage rate of 21.4 that year. There have been others who have carried a similar offensive role, Clarkson and Williams among them, but this particular combination of role, minutes, efficiency and impact is not one that comes along very often.

The only shortcoming is that there isn’t much more to say about it. How Herro’s game evolves from here, we’ll see. Whether he could shoulder the same burden in a starting role where you’re asked to set the tone and table far more than be a change of pace. That’s a question for another day. For now, he’s having a special season and will more than likely be rewarded for it – perhaps unanimously for what may be the first time in league history.

Just be careful about assigning the weight of the team’s entire offense to Herro’s back. He has many strengths with the ball in his hands, but like anyone else he still has weaknesses – weaknesses that his teammates can compliment. No one player, no matter how explosive they can be, is going to get the offense back on track and keep it there.

GUARD YOUR YARD

Last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers ran the same play on four consecutive possessions. On four consecutive possessions, they scored, keeping them neck-and-neck with the HEAT just long enough for Tyrese Maxey’s scoring binge to push them over the top.

You might hear that, that the 76ers ran the same play, and think they found some unstoppable set that the HEAT had no answer for. But really, the play itself – a looping double handoff action – didn’t matter much. It was the goal of the play, to find the desired matchup on a switch, that was the point. Shake Milton would hand the ball off to Tobias Harris as he lifted from the baseline, Harris would hand it off to Maxey pulling over from the weakside wing, and whoever wound up with Tyler Herro on them would attack.

The Herro part of this is simple. If you’re an opponent, would you rather run your actions with Herro or with Bam Adebayo involved? It’s a pretty simple equation. Herro has improved as a defender, but he’s not Adebayo. Few are. Teams will go after him for the same reason they’ve gone after Duncan Robinson. For the same reason the New York Knicks attacked Max Strus Friday night. The 76ers had just enough ballhandlers, three, that only one of Herro and Max Strus – until Jimmy Butler replaced him and the 76ers started running a different set – could be on Furkan Korkmaz. Most teams make late-game offense about matchups. That’s the reality of the league.

The questions you probably ask from there is why did the HEAT keep giving Philadelphia the switch they were looking for, and how can they avoid doing so in the future?

The first answer is pretty straightforward. Miami’s base scheme is to switch, and most teams stick with what they do during the regular season. Spoelstra adjusts more than most, as he’s willing to throw in any sort of coverage to match a particular opponent, but typically you want to be executing those tweaks with your best, most capable defenders. Putting Herro in drop coverage isn’t going to keep ballhandlers out of the paint and blitzing with anyone who isn’t Adebayo isn’t going to disrupt the action in the same way. The switch is the simple thing and they’re comfortable with it. It’s low risk, at least as far as there are fewer moving parts the opposition might exploit. You might be giving up a matchup the other team wants, but you’re still reducing their offense to isolation attacks.

For the second part, we have to look back to the 2020 NBA Finals. The math changes in the playoffs. Instead of focusing their matchup hunting to fourth-quarter scenarios, teams will start doing it for entire games. The length of time that you need a player to hold up, or at least survive, extends beyond the normal limits. It’s one thing to ask a player to manage a tough matchup for four or five possessions. Even at a disadvantage, it can be manageable if the rest of your defense is setup to help mitigate the damage – and the only player the HEAT consistently leave on an island is Adebayo. If you’re asked to do it for an entire game, that’s a different story.

In 2020, LeBron James decided he was going to seek out Robinson on a switch as often as he could. The Lakers would start many possessions, even in the first half, with the smaller player Robinson was defending stepping up to screen for James. It simply wasn’t a tenable situation. So, with time to prepare and adjust to one specific opponent, Spoelstra moved away from the switch. They asked Robinson to show or hedge the screen, to hold it long enough for James’ man – often Jimmy Butler – to fight through and pick up James, then Robinson had to recover either to his own man or to the player left open when Miami helped onto Robinson’s man.

It looked like this, and it happened often.

They avoided the switch for Robinson, but notice where his man went. Technically, this is still a two-on-the-ball coverage, and two-on-the-ball means your remaining defenders are often going to be put into rotation. Part of the reason you switch is to avoid two-on-the-ball.

James had to feel this out for a bit, but he figured it out pretty quickly, which Spoelstra noted at the time, because he’s good at that. He would have Robinson’s man set multiple screens until he got just the angle he wanted, and then he would either attack Robinson or find his rolling/slipping teammate as they found empty space. Would other primary ballhandlers adjust as quickly and comfortably as James did? Maybe, maybe not. The point was that when the time came to adjust, when it was the difference in your season ending or not as true playoff basketball took hold, Spoelstra adjusted away from the base. It’s just easier to do, easier to be confident, when you have time to plan and implement.

Something else from that postseason run came to mind Friday night, after the loss to New York, when Adebayo noted that, at the end of the day, the simplest solution to players being hunted on switches is to “Guard your yard.” That’s the same verbiage he used in Orlando when teams were going after Miami’s weaker defenders, insinuating that you can change coverages as much as you want – teams are still going to put you into the action and you’re still going to have to hold up your end of the bargain.

This week wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last time Miami’s defenders have been hunted. The HEAT are going to do the same to other teams, probably even more so with Kyle Lowry on hand to set those matchup situations up. This is the postseason dance. The music is only going to get louder starting in about three weeks.

THE PRE-SWITCH SWITCH

The other way to look at how teams go after Miami’s smaller defenders is that they’re doing anything they can to not involve Adebayo in the action. Teams have spent years trying to reposition Adebayo on the floor so that he’s not involved in the play they really want to run, in the spot they really want to attack. Sometimes they’ll even draw him out to switch on their best playmaker if that means they can stash that same playmaker on the weakside and move the ball to someone else.

If you’re precise with your spacing and timing, like the 76ers were with their loop set, you can avoid Adebayo. But any jumble gives the HEAT a chance to jam Adebayo into a play the other team wants to keep him out of.

Take this Knicks’ possession.

New York gets the ball to Immanuel Quickley, who was spearheading their fourth-quarter run. Jericho Sims, who Adebayo is defending, goes to screen for him but Quickley waves him off, pointing to Obi Toppin in the far corner to try and bring up Strus – the player New York was hunting that night. But because Sims is in the middle of the floor, where he probably shouldn’t have been, Strus and Adebayo communicate a pre-switch and Adebayo ends up switched onto Quickley anyways.

Quickley still scores on a floater that is much tougher than he made it look, but this is another way the HEAT can force the matchup that they want even as their opponent tries to keep Adebayo away.

THE FOURTH QUARTERS

Before the loss to Brooklyn, of which very little needs to be said, this is what Miami’s pace-adjusted numbers looked like in the first three games of the week.

Offensive Rating: 98.5

Defensive Rating: 158.8

Net Rating: -60.3

We don’t need to belabor this for very long, but you can’t shy away from what happened and ignore the numbers. The defense will probably figure itself out. The numbers make it look like the HEAT had been eviscerated on that end, but matchup-hunting or not opponents are just making shots. It’s the late-game offense that has been a bugaboo all season long, which we’ve discussed in this space at length. Against Brooklyn, where Miami’s half-court offense produced 86.5 points-per-play, those late-game issues spread throughout the entirety.

THE DIPSY-DO FOR TWO (FREE THROWS)

In the first quarter against New York, Adebayo broke out a new move:

It’s a diet version of it, aesthetically, but this is reminiscent of Steve Smith’s patented Smitty. Steve Smith is a cool dude. His move was cool. By the transitive property, Adebayo made a cool move. That’s called science.

TIDBITS

-With their four-loss week, Miami is now the No. 2 seed, by percentage points, behind the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks each half-a-game back and tied in the loss column. With everyone bunched up this much, there’s really no reason to analyze possible first-round matchups. There won’t be clarity for a while.

-After a little more than a week mostly alternating between Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon as the backup center, Spoelstra went back to using them together for two six-minute shifts against the Knicks, finishing plus-8 for. This isn’t a new look – they’ve got 98 minutes together total this season, at plus-7.0 per 100 possessions, mostly back in 2021 – but it is notable that it was used after Spoelstra got a look at Morris both as the lone big on the court and with him paired alongside P.J. Tucker.

-Erik Spoelstra did not coach Saturday night’s game against Brooklyn to attend to a family matter, which meant Chris Quinn got a chance to sit in the first chair.

-Here’s the case for Bam Adebayo as Defensive Player of the Year, an award with a wide field and no frontrunners.