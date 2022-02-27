Coup's Notebook Vol. 17: Bam Adebayo's Aggro Crag, Caleb Martin Is 'The Only Guy', Tyler Herro's Limbo And Another Rare Event For P.J. Tucker

The Miami HEAT are 40-21, No. 1 in the Eastern Conference with the No. 5 Net Rating in the NBA at plus-4.6. They just swept a back-to-back against the Knicks and Spurs to open the post-All Star stretch of the season, and their upcoming week features matchups with the Bulls, Bucks, Nets and 76ers (League Pass) Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.

BAM ADEBAYO’S AGGRO CRAG

It’s understandable why Bam Adebayo’s aggression has been a story, lately and always. We don’t need to belabor the talking points of the past few years, but regardless of how and when Adebayo should be looking for his own offense – in the way that impacts winning, given all the team requires of him beyond shooting – it has always made sense why it has been a conversation. He’s a young, featured player with all the athletic gifts in the world. Exactly the sort of player who will always be asked for more.

When more shows up, when Adebayo has games with 17, 21, 21 – twice matching his previous career high – and 19 shots within two weeks of each other pre-All Star, it’s going to become a topic. The first February game against Charlotte especially stood out, not only for the attempts but for the misses. Adebayo took 21 shots, but only made seven on his way to what was a rather inefficient night that otherwise signaled a willingness to fight through tough shooting that hadn’t always been on display in the past. It’s certainly not something we saw very often when the team was mostly healthy and not in dire need of Adebayo’s self-creation. Throughout this stretch, Miami’s starting lineup has been available, with even Adebayo’s monster night against the Spurs (36 points on another 21 shots as San Antonio had no idea what to do with him) coming with a mostly healthy group.

But that last point might be *the point. If we focus only on the past few weeks, weeks that have largely consisted of attempt totals between 10 and 15 – we might miss the fact that Adebayo’s Usage Rate, which accounts for all possessions that end with him taking a shot, drawing a foul or making a turnover, has been up all year. Over the last four years, Adebayo’s Usage has steadily and consistently climbed from 15.2 in 2018-19, offensive role player territory, to 21.1, 23.7 and finally 25.4 this year. Through the end of January, his usage was sitting at 24.2. In 10 February games, 27.2. A small spike, but nothing out of the ordinary for any short stretch of games especially against some weaker defenses. We can register that he’s had some of his most aggressive games while also noting that this is a developmental process that has taken far longer than a short month of games.

Here’s the kicker. When Kyle Lowry is off the floor, Adebayo’s usage is at 23.4. Just about exactly what it was last season, when Adebayo was the central playmaking cog in Erik Spoelstra’s offensive machine. But when Lowry plays, Adebayo’s usage actually climbs to 25.9. Remember all the mismatch hunting we’ve been talking about since the first week in October, everything that Lowry enables for Adebayo and Jimmy Butler? Sure, we might see Adebayo’s attempts spike here or there, but for the most part he’s been more aggressive all season when the personnel on the floor enables him to not have to fill the role that prevented him from being aggressive in the past. And his assist percentage, in turn, has dropped from 26.9 to 17.6, much higher when Lowry is off the court (21.5) than on it (15.5). As Spoelstra has often said, context is key.

“I think what Kyle has really brought to Bam is even a higher level of processing,” Spoelstra said. “The way I compare it to is being an NFL quarterback. The average fan sees the first read, maybe the second read, but there’s eight to ten reads that an elite quarterback has to make. Well that is what Kyle does as well as anyone in this league. Bam is so unique in his skillset that he’s a point center for us. He’s really learning to read so much more context of the game, matchups, flow, who is going, what’s necessary for that possession. And that’s not just the easy decision that everybody thinks it it. He’s really making incredible strides in that reading. And you can’t have a better person to learn from than a Hall of Fame point guard, and that’s a future Hall of Fame center making those point guard reads because that’s what’s required for us.”

On the other end of the floor, Adebayo has been busy building his case for the All-Defensive teams. He’s tied for No. 4, in Defensive Estimated Plus/Minus [LINK]. He’s No. 3 in the defensive portion of 538’s RAPTOR. He enables one of the two preeminent switching systems in the league, and for his part of it he’s allowing a measly 0.72 points-per-isolation. Teams build their entire gameplans around how to either get Adebayo away from their best players or get him far away from the paint so secondary creators can have a chance. There’s no question he’s one of the best defenders in the league. Against the Knicks on Friday he didn’t even have to be the primary defender on Julius Randle to influence New York’s leading scorer into a 2-of-15 game. He may be known for switching, but he’s nearly as incredible playing free safety.

“He’s really smart defensively,” Spoelstra said. “We could do a full coaching clinic on Bam. He’s really who makes us the most dynamic. Everybody goes to the first, obvious trigger, that we’re able to switch a lot of different things. But if you do have him on the weakside he sees plays before they happen, he has the speed, athleticism and anticipation to really help, be in gaps. He covers a lot of ground. He’s like The Matrix. It’s like he’s in two places at once.

There’s a lot of things he does to help your defense and it’s not just about the pick-and-roll switch.”

He can also only get to a maximum of 57 games, which is going to hurt during awards season, and there’s always going to be a bit of a vote-splitting problem with Butler on top of the additions of Lowry and P.J. Tucker further muddying the ‘Who Gets Credit?’ portion of the discussion. It’s a more difficult and nuanced argument for Adebayo than it is for a center who protects the rim and protects a team full of average defenders, and his closest comp, Draymond Green, happens to be playing on the best statistical defense in the league – though Green has missed just about the same number of games. At this point, it’s going to be tough to get enough of a narrative behind him for Defensive Player of the Year. But All-Defense? As long as he keeps playing, he’ll more than deserve the votes.

CALEB MARTIN IS “THE ONLY GUY”

One of the favorite coaching tricks of the past decade, dating back at least as far as the 2015 postseason when Steve Kerr asked Andrew Bogut to defend Tony Allen, is to put a center on a non-shooter and have him non-defend. The degree to which that move is successful often depends on whether that perceived non-shooter can make a few wide open shots, but even then teams will sometimes trade a few makes for an entire game of a lengthy center never straying more than 10 feet from the rim.

The HEAT are no stranger to this. Derrick Jones Jr. hit a few threes in a game against the Utah Jazz a couple years ago and Rudy Gobert didn’t adjust one bit. Andre Iguodala had centers on him last year. You don’t even have to be a poor shooter. As long as the risk-assessment calculus is such that teams will give you open looks to jam up the Jimmy Butler’s and Bad Adebayo’s of the world with a free-roaming rim protector, it’ll happen.

The Boston Celtics have been particularly aggressive with this lately, taking Robert Williams off other centers – the players who run out to set the most screens – and putting him on the least-likely shooter on the floor in order to keep him around the paint. So when Miami was in Boston a few weeks ago, it was Caleb Martin – Butler was out – who drew the Williams assignment in the starting lineup.

The HEAT, shorthanded as they were, lost that game by 30 – Boston’s ability to switch just about everything would be a major talking point if these teams meet in the playoffs – so nobody paid it much mind. But Brian Scalabrine, the color commentator on Boston broadcasts speaking on Zach Lowe’s podcast The Lowe Post last week, took notice of how Martin handled that coverage.

“There is one weakness,” Scalabrine said of Boston’s chess move with Williams. “Who is the Martin in Miami? Is it Caleb Martin in Miami? You know how most guards get when they get a big on them. Dribble, dribble, dribble. Between the legs, stepback, dribble, dribble, dribble. Caleb Martin was grabbing that thing on the run and driving the closeout. He wasn’t messing around with the ball. He turned the corner on Rob like three or four times. It wasn’t like go ahead and do your thing, it was, ‘No, we’re going to hard drive this ball.’

“I don’t know why more guards don’t do it. When they have a big on them they’re just not trained to straight-line drive guys. They usually do that when they have smaller guys on them. [Martin] is the only guy, and he did it like five-straight possessions and he kind of cracked the Celtics defense.

It flew underneath the radar. That was the only time I’ve ever seen this defense where I’m like, ‘Oh, that could be a problem.’”

Here’s what Scalabrine is talking about.

We asked Martin about his approach to that matchup after the game that night.

“I recognized I had Williams on me and I just try to do my best, make him move his feet and not let him off the hook easy,” Martin said. “They put him on me to be able to overhelp with guys like Tyler getting downhill, I just tried to do my part and make sure he was engaged on the defensive end.

It might not have meant much one cold evening in January, but this is one to file away and revisit in April. Even though the Milwaukee Bucks still had Brook Lopez on Adebayo last postseason – dropping well back into the paint – it was a similar idea with Giannis Antetokounmpo defending Butler from the jump as the HEAT searched for ways to engage Giannis, running plenty of Butler pick-and-rolls, and not let him roam.

TYLER HERRO'S PICK-AND-ROLL LIMBO

Quick one, but Friday against the Knicks Tyler Herro made a quick little developmental play that he’s been working on this season. Early in the second quarter, he called up a commonplace pick-and-roll. As many defender do, Herro’s chased his man over the top of the screen so as not to allow a pull-up three. And Herro put his defender right into jail.

You can feel the Kyle Lowry, one of the best players in the league at keeping his defender on his back, influence all over this. Lowry’s introduction to the roster this season has also coincided with Herro being more aggressive in 2-for-1 situations at the end of quarter, so it seems the veteran point guard is handing out advanced playmaking degrees in between the games.

TIDBITS

-On Friday night P.J. Tucker corralled a rebound and dribbled up the floor against the New York Knicks. When not a single defender so much as looked in his direction, he very casually launched and drained a right-wing three to the joy of every player on the HEAT bench. Astute observers likely noted that this was an unusual play for Tucker, king of the spot-up corner three, especially for it to happen in transition. Was this the first three Tucker had ever taken after three-plus dribbles in the first eight seconds of the shot clock? Turns out it was, at least in the last nine seasons that we have camera tracking data for. Dozens of you are interested in this, of this I’m confident.

-It’s been a little under-discussed but the HEAT allow the fourth-most opponent free-throws per 100 possessions in the league at 23.1. Along with the Warriors, they’re the only teams that are Bottom 10 in opponent free-throw rate and a Top 6 seed in either conference. Surely some of this is due to how teams attack the links in Miami’s defensive chain, but much if it comes from the inherent physicality they play with. Just a hunch, but with how different the postseason game is – much, much more physical, and therefore fewer calls – this nugget might be more of a feature than a bug.

-By that same token, the HEAT have the fourth-worst turnover rate in the league (just ahead of the Warriors). But they have, by far, the lowest live-ball turnover percentage in the league at 49.9 percent, meaning nearly half of Miami’s turnovers lead to a dead ball. Any team that relies on its ball movement is going to have its share of good turnovers, but possessions that end in a player stepping out of bounds or with an illegal screen are far less harmful than, for instance, having a long pass intercepted and taken the other direction. Funny enough, the HEAT are also last in the percentage of live-ball turnovers that they force. A lot of momentary stoppages in these games.