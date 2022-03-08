Coup’s Takeaways: Victor Oladipo Returns As Tyler Herro, HEAT Take Care Of Business

1. Houston led by double digits early on thanks to some hot shooting from Jalen Green (4-of-4 from three to open) but this was Miami’s game all the way through. There was no answer for Jimmy Butler (21 points on 11 shots). No answer for Tyler Herro (31 points on 18 shots). And once Miami kicked things into gear and Houston’s threes dried up, the rest had the feel of a formality despite the HEAT not extending the lead past 20 until late, winning 123-106. One team is in developmental mode – on a back-to-back without its starting center, no less – while the other is a contender. Just how these things go in March, typically. The Rockets even ran a super-small lineup at one point, with 6-foot-5 Kenyon Martin Jr. at center, and you can imagine how open the paint was during those minutes. Kyle Lowry also made his return to the lineup, and with the other notable return that we’ll talk about down below, this is as whole as the East No. 1 seed has been all season. There’s not much about tonight’s basketball worth remembering a few days from now, but the vibes were most certainly as good as they’ve been.

2. Herro got off to an uneventful start to proceedings, going 0-of-3 in the first quarter and generally hadn’t quite taken the offensive reins as he generally does. Then the second quarter happened and he hit every single thing he put up – pull-up threes, quick shots in the paint, angled floaters, even a 40-foot buzzer beater. If he put it up, it went in as he went 7-of-8 for a career-high (for any quarter) 21 points in the period. There isn’t too much we can add about Herro that we haven’t said over and over again – Houston’s defense is, to put it mildly, raw and unseasoned, so there isn’t any special coverage or personnel to discuss – so I’ll just leave you with this: How many other players in HEAT history, in any decade, have been able to draw out the very particular brand and sound of climactic roar out of the home crowd that Herro does when he really gets it going? I’m not going to speak for the 1990’s on this one, but I’ll bet Herro is Top 5 and he’s not No. 5.

3. Victor Oladipo made his long-awaited return to basketball, playing 15 minutes – he was on a strict 15-minute limit according to Erik Spoelstra – across two stints. The first shift was not particularly notable, nor did it need to be as he was clearly getting his sea legs back, though he did get his first points hitting a corner three and willingly took a charge in transition. His showing in the second half had a little more oomph to it, as he took another charge, flashed some creative playmaking off the dribble, drove for a layup, hit another corner three and lastly got into the paint for an open dunk. He finished with 11 points on seven shots and four assists, showing some of the downhill juice that could come in handy in big games. As we mentioned before Houston wasn’t really taking setting new standards defensively, but as it pertains to Oladipo that doesn’t matter one bit. This was about getting him back on the court and beginning the process of integrating him into the rotation and finding which role, which lineups, are the best fit for him. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent did not play until the very final minutes, though we shouldn’t take this as anything close to a finalized rotation.

A good step for the basketball player and the team, a great step for the human being as the crowd chanted Oladipo’s name on more than one occasion. A feel-good night all around. One that doesn’t need to be picked apart in the least.

-Next Up For Miami: Wednesday – March 9, 7:30 PM ET - Miami, FL

