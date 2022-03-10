Coup’s Takeaways: Suns Control Second Half In Battle Of No. 1 Seeds

1. Everything looked good after Miami got off to a 20-10 lead behind a hot start from Duncan Robinson. After that, the Suns outscored the HEAT 101-70, including 54-35 in the second half, controlling both ends of the floor to the same degree that Miami did in Phoenix during their blowout win back in January. Chris Paul was out for the Suns and Jimmy Butler was out for Miami – Caleb Martin left with a knee injury that we’ll have to wait for official word on – but where the Suns found ways to keep on rolling, playing off their defense, the HEAT missed Butler’s steady halfcourt creation, particularly his calming visits to the free-throw line (just 13 attempts for the HEAT in all). We aren’t usually ones to single out rebounding, but 14 offensive boards for the Suns marked one of the few times where the HEAT just weren’t consistently first to the ball.

Without Butler and with the Suns switching so much away from the ball, Miami needed downhill energy and they just couldn’t find enough of it. Tyler Herro got going early but finished with 17 points on 20 shots with Phoenix throwing endless numbers of length and speed at him to keep his momentum going East-West, and aside from Robinson who did much of his scoring early (22 points on 6-of-11 from three) only Bam Adebayo crossed into double digits (17 points on 11 shots, much of which came in transition or on rolls to the rim). There was enough on the defensive end, helped along by 11-of-37 shooting from three on the Suns part, but the offense lost the juice and got stuck in the mud (90.9 Offensive Rating) as the threes stopped falling (2-of-15 in the second half). Tough night in the Conference-Best matchup, with each team now owning a dominant road victory in the series.

2. Even down some important bodies on either side, these are two of the best defenses in the league for good reason. You wouldn’t know that from the point totals, but this was a quick game that inflated scoring a bit as neither side topped an Offensive Rating of 112 (about league average). On the Suns’ side, they’re replete with long, rangy defenders who can switch with precision off the ball to gum up all of Miami’s pet sets, while also having a safety net in Ayton who you aren’t going to regularly out-quick or out-strong. They made some mistakes, letting Tyler Herro walk into an open three or giving up a Kyle Lowry over-the-top throw or getting beat backdoor on a Victor Oladipo cut, but much of that came in the first half and for the most part the HEAT weren’t easily getting the easy stuff they can system out of a possession. Miami’s offense wants to flow like water. Functional, mobile and smart size can sometimes bottle them up, and we saw multiple possessions where the ball just wouldn’t go anywhere useful as the clock ticked down.

This was a bit more of a conservative effort than we’re used to seeing from the HEAT. Having Cam Payne handling the ball a ton instead of Paul, a deadly pull-up threat, matters, but rather than having Bam Adebayo switching everything put in front of him Erik Spoelstra often had his center dropping back like you would see from the Milwaukee Bucks. This tracks somewhat with the last meeting between these teams, in early January, where Miami played more drop coverage than they had all season (though Adebayo didn’t play in that game). You still saw plenty of Adebayo on Booker – Adebayo isn’t easy for everyone but he’s been a problem for Booker for a few years now, though Booker (23 points on 12 shots) did get by him to the rim once tonight – but playing back forced ballhandlers like Payne and Aaron Holiday to actually make a play with space in front of them rather than absorbing the switch and pinging the ball around to find Ayton. By the third quarter, Payne hit a couple of pullup threes and Phoenix started rolling from there.

3. Speaking of Ayton, he was a problem on both ends of the floor. Part of the reason Miami appeared to be trying to avoid switching Adebayo off of him is because Ayton is the rare big who excels at keeping the ball high on the catch and has the touch to finish wherever he catches the ball in the paint. P.J. Tucker is an incredible switch defender on bigger players, but part of that is because he’s built like a tank and doesn’t give up any ground. Ayton, who isn’t going to spend five seconds backing anyone down, doesn’t need to gain ground to finish a play. His stat line may not be overly impressive, but his presence on the floor greased the wheels for everything Phoenix was trying to do. And defensively Ayton was a monster. This is a player, granted a No. 1 pick, who struggled mightily through his first season or so on that end, but tonight he ate up space on the fly wherever he went, walling off the paint while still playing high enough on screens to deter shooters long enough for a teammate to fight over the top. Credit him for a monster evening.

-Next Up For Miami: Friday - March 11, 8:00 PM ET - Miami, FL Watch It Live On NBA League Pass