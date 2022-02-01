Coup’s Takeaways: Strus Gets Hot, But Not Enough Offense For The HEAT In Boston

1. Tough to hold much against the HEAT tonight, down Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker on the road two nights after playing triple-overtime, as they fell 122-92 to Boston. It happens. But we do have the credit the Celtics, who previously shut down Miami’s fully-healthy attack back in early November, for another excellent defensive showing. We’ve been talking a lot about switching in this space over the past few weeks as the HEAT continue to play smaller, agile lineups, and Boston switches more than any team in the league. Without Butler to attack the mismatches that coverage presents, Boston’s switches had Miami’s usual actions coming up empty and the HEAT finished the night with an Offensive Rating of 82.6.

To Boston’s credit, it wasn’t just simple ball-screen switches either. They correctly navigated all of the HEAT’s off-ball actions – even that labyrinth of split cuts they run when the ball is in the post – and were disciplined with their help. One of Miami’s bread-and-butter actions is the drive-and-kick to the weakside corner when the weak defender sucks into the paint. Boston stayed home and sat on that pass all night. Miami wasn’t going to look like their usual selves with the players they were missing, but Boston had them looking even more out of the ordinary.

2. Without three starters, it was back to the Three-and-Z HEAT. That meant plenty of attempts from deep (17-of-44) along with plenty of zone – especially when Erik Spoelstra went with two-big lineups, playing Chris Silva or Dewayne Dedmon alongside Bam Adebayo for stretches (Omer Yurtseven is in health and safety protocols). Down 16 early, the HEAT’s survival instincts kicked into high gear in the second quarter which they opened with an 18-5 run, draining threes and confusing Boston with a blend of zone looks. Boston eventually settled in and broke the zone, but on Miami’s part it was a familiar strategy that kept things close in the first half.

As we know from all of December, whenever starters are missing the HEAT have plenty of guys willing and able to step up. Caleb Martin showed incredible energy early as he appeared to relish the challenge against Williams shotblocking instincts, but tonight it was Max Strus – once cut by the Celtics – making the most of his opportunity. Miami’s offense might not have had much going for it, but Strus was momentum-agnostic as usual, keeping the conversation going as he shot 9-of-17 from downtown for a career-high 27 points.

3. While Boston’s switching was hardly a surprise given that it’s their base scheme, one interesting chess move from coach Ime Udoka was to put Jaylen Brown on Adebayo while the score was close in the first half. We can only guess at the thinking there, but presumably it’s that Brown has the athleticism, with enough strength, to keep Adebayo in front of him (unless a double is necessary depending on how close the catch is) while, more importantly, making Brown available to switch any of Adebayo’s dribble handoffs. As much as Boston switches they do start two bigs in Al Horford and Robert Williams who typically play back off screens, but with Brown there that takes the action out of commission outside of generating further mismatches (Boston brought two to the ball in those instances). There aren’t many teams that can pull that little piece of unorthodoxy off – and Adebayo did score on Brown with a post-spin and dunk on one possessions – but all creative looks are worth filing away for April and May.