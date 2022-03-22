Coup’s Takeaways: Shorthanded 76ers Return The Favor As HEAT Search For Offense Down The Stretch

1. Back in December, the HEAT flew into Philadelphia without Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler and beat a mostly full 76ers team – minus Ben Simmons – behind 18-of-44 shooting from three and 26 points from Gabe Vincent. Without Joel Embiid or James Harden tonight, the Sixers tried to return the favor. They were successful for much longer than anyone might have THOUGHT, making just enough from the outside and duct-taping together enough of an interior attack to lead by one at the half. The HEAT, for their part, did not appear to be operating in fifth gear to that point, but even as they turned on the jets defensively they still trailed by two at the start of the fourth and by four with just over three minutes to play.

You kept expecting Miami’s talent to win out, and offensively they were doing enough in transition despite a poor shooting night overall (10-of-33 from three), but the Sixers just kept finding ways to score, doing plenty of matchup hunting down the stretch and otherwise relying on the lightning-strike dribble penetration of Tyrese Maxey – who took undeniable ownership of the game in the final period and scored 28 points on 15 shots overall. The Sixers kept it close for so long that it became a true clutch game, and at that point Miami’s occasional struggles with late-game scoring reared its head as they fell 113-106. The specific context of this game won’t matter much longer than the time you read this, but it’s been clear for most of the season what the HEAT are going to have to contend with down the stretch when the score is tight. Tonight their half-court offense produced just 92.1 points-per-play.

Some nights you don’t believe the HEAT are going to lose right up until the point that they do, and this was one of those nights. Credit Philadelphia for doing to the HEAT what the HEAT so often manage to do – find a way no matter who is available.

2. Erik Spoelstra continued his March rotation experimentation with more smallball lineups featuring Markieff Morris at center alongside, for the most part, Caleb Martin. While those groups have been largely successful on both ends of the court in a small sample, they did struggle defensively in the first half as the Philadelphia bench was both getting to the rim (50 points in the paint overall) and creating open threes in a 31-point second period. The thing about smallball lineups is that they’re small. You switch as much as you can with them, but it’s not going to be as effective as having the best switching big in the league in Adebayo on the court. The HEAT have been able to work around being undersized all season with their willingness to take charges on backline rotations and Miami’s general scheme emphasizing shrinking the driving lanes with help, but the margin for error is naturally going to be smaller when you have fewer players on the floor with the size to wipe out any mistakes. The non-Adebayo minutes stabilized in the second half with better defense. This is just more food for thought for the postseason. Every lineup has advantages and disadvantages, and Spoelstra will play everything by the matchup.

