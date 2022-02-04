Coup’s Takeaways: Lowry Gets Back, HEAT Get Right In San Antonio

1. After a three-game skid, this was a night for healing as Miami earned a relaxing 112-95 victory. While the game itself registered about a 2.3 on the Richter – the start time was moved up due to inclement weather in San Antonio, and the crowd reflected that – the HEAT got Kyle Lowry (two points, four assists in 25 minutes) back and were able to use some potential lineups we haven’t seen in what feels like months, whether the starting group or the starters with Tyler Herro (24 points on 20 shots, plus-22). Getting 8-of-14 shooting from three to open (12-of-30 overall) made the night much easier to digest, but the HEAT will do that.

Lowry changes everything, of course. With him around to run the offense and set everyone up, both Jimmy Butler (nine shots in the first half) and Bam Adebayo (3-of-3 from the field in the opening minutes, entirely self-created) were able to get to their spots for isolations and post-ups against a not-so-deep Spurs team further decimated by injuries for the evening. It didn’t always look pretty or smooth – nine turnovers in the first half were largely the reason the Spurs were able to stay within 10 at that stage – but above anything else it was good to see the group that the HEAT hope to have ready to roll come April.

2. Nice minutes from Dewayne Dedmon on a night when the veterans didn’t need to play heavy minutes (nine points in just 15 minutes), as he contributed to a hefty scoring night for the bench (50 points). Dedmon gets forgotten when discussing this team at times, but he’s been as consistent as just about anyone on the team. For the second time in the past few days, we also saw him play alongside Adebayo for a brief stretch and it was not a look brought on by foul trouble. If a two-big look is going to work against any team, it’s going to be against the team with San Antonio’s frontcourt depth – which means it’s impossible to get a real read on the spacing. That said, Dedmon stepped out for a three and he and Adebayo generally worked well around each other without getting in the way as that lineup wound up somewhere around neutral. It may not end up being something they need or even consider much down the line, but it’s always worth noting what Erik Spoelstra is trying.

3. Just as the HEAT will do when shorthanded, Gregg Popovich dialed up the zone for decent chunks of the game. Exact numbers aren’t available until later in the evening, but for the season San Antonio spends about two percent of their possessions in zone so we can guarantee tonight was at least quintuple that. It didn’t stall out the HEAT for very long, if at all, as Miami still found themselves up 20 midway through the third period, but it’s a reminder that every team has to find creative adjustments when missing players. Miami just happens to be uniquely well equipped to survive those games and execute different schemes on the fly.

-Next Up For Miami: Saturday, 7pm at Charlotte. Watch It Live Live On League Pass.