Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Take A Punch With Loss To Brooklyn

1. Brooklyn won, 110-95, and that score probably makes it look better than it actually was when the lead extended to as much as 37 in the second half. Beyond that, there isn’t a whole lot to say. The Nets have an incredible collection of talent and they’re becoming more whole than they’ve been all season, but this wasn’t about talent. Miami had been the better team through the first three matchups this season. Tonight, the Nets were better across multiple columns, on both sides of the floor, as Miami lacked any of its usual verve. This was not a night about scheme or strategy.

The good thing about the NBA is that there’s always a next game.

2. There were two incredible highlight defensive plays. First, Jimmy Butler stuck with about 20 Kyrie Irving dribble movies, stayed in front, stayed square and stuff his shot in the paint. Then Bam Adebayo did the same to Kevin Durant, chasing him from one side to another and blocking his shot out of bounds. Both plays took extraordinary efforts, but they came early enough to give you a sense that both players were in store for a tough night.

Turns out, there’s only so much you can do with them. The HEAT tried doubling Durant (23 points on 14 shots). They tried blitzing Irving’s (20 points on 11 shots) pick-and-rolls. They switched every good defender they could find on to them. Nothing took. Durant looked perfectly comfortable shooting over the top of anyone, while Irving did his one-man show thing, beating multiple defenders on the same possession. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may have made the plays that pushed the lead to a breaking point in the third quarter, making the fourth inconsequential, but Brooklyn’s stars were the ones causing cracks in the damn before it broke.

3. Brooklyn doesn’t have the reputation of a good defensive team. They have the No. 22 Defensive Rating in the league after all, and for all their offensive weapons they typically have one or two undersized defenders on the floor at all times. And there were certainly moments where the HEAT were able to acquire the matchup they wanted – Herro had a couple blow-by’s early against defenders who had no shot staying in front of him – and punish. But it’s also easy to forget that Brooklyn has a ton of length when they’re whole, even without Ben Simmons to this point, and on top of strong efforts out of Durant and Irving – who appears to have just decided to be a very good defensive player – the HEAT never found anything resembling a comfort level as they finished with an Offensive Rating of 93.9, 86.5 in the half-court.

Credit Brooklyn. They have their reputation for a reason, but they also showed that they can far exceed it when the moment calls for it.

-Next Up For Miami: Monday – March 28, 7:30 PM ET - Vs. Kings In Miami, FL Watch It Live On NBA League Pass