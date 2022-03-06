Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT’s Shooting Carries Them To Win In Zone-Off With 76ers And Joel Embiid

1. After the postseason energy a few days ago in Milwaukee and the shorthanded, back-to-back desperation on display in Brooklyn, this one felt much more like early March despite one of the Eastern Conference’s legitimate contenders being in town. Maybe it was the 76ers being on their own back-to-back with James Harden resting, or maybe the HEAT’s defense just wore on them, but you didn’t get the sense they had much in the way of juice even as they’ve been climbing up the conference standings. Maybe that’s why a team that has played 65 total possessions of zone all season went to a hearty helping of zone – we had ourselves quite the zone-off for a few stretches – against a Miami team that was getting most of what it wanted early on. The HEAT, for their part, were not immune to struggles against the zone and the 76ers were picky about who to devote defensive spacing and attention toward. Philadelphia kept things close tuning up their defense despite abysmal 7-of-41 shooting from three, and this one crawled a 99-82 finish for the HEAT.

Steady effort from both Tyler Herro (21 points) and Jimmy Butler (21 points). Not performances that we’ll be talking about in a week, but the HEAT needed just about any offense they could get with what the 76ers turned the game into and they got enough going downhill to compliment Miami’s 13-of-28 from three (46 percent).

2. If you saw how the HEAT defended Nikola Vucevic last week, then you saw how the HEAT defended Joel Embiid. Fight him for the front when you can, push out the catch as far as you can, and once he puts the ball on the floor – so he’s stuck if you make him pick up his dribble – send help, preferably but not always from the blind spot on the baseline. Even when Bam Adebayo was the primary post defender, the HEAT still sent help. There might not be another player in the league the HEAT help give Adebayo help on. Embiid is that much of a load. He’s also much improved as a passer so two on the ball isn’t as foolproof a plan as it may have been in the past – Embiid only had one turnover in the first half – but with the 76ers stagnant away from the ball and barely hitting anything from deep (4-of-22) there just wasn’t enough on hand to make the HEAT pay. Harden being available will change this equation. For tonight, it was the same Erik Spoelstra blueprint we’ve seen many times before, the elite center version of how they treat single-usage wing and guard offensive systems.

Of course Embiid still put up 22 despite 4-of-15 shooting and drew a ton of fouls (14-of-14 from the line). Philadelphia was in the bonus with nine minutes left in the third because of him, with Doc Rivers spamming the same elbow set over and over – making it easier for Embiid to see where the help was coming from.

3. Embiid was also the problem of the day on the other end, and again we can draw a parallel to the Chicago (and Milwaukee) games. When it’s Nikola Vucevic or Bobby Portis dropping into the paint, the HEAT are plenty comfortable attacking them knowing there isn’t a ton of length if they want to attack and a good enough screen opens up a look for any shooter. With Philly, Embiid is one of the great rim deterrences and he’s got some players on the wing, notably Matisse Thybulle, to chase shooters over the top. There’s no one size fits all solution to approaching that style of coverage if you don’t have one of the few elite stretch centers. If there was, everyone would be doing it. But credit Herro in particular for being aggressive and comfortable in floater range while still pushing toward the rim when the space was available. Miami only shot 9-of-10, the attempts being the key number, at the rim with a few of those coming in transition, and struggled to score both against the zone and down the stretch. A lot of that was simply Embiid’s presence. Fortunately they had the right antidote with plenty of shooting, including 4-of-6 from three from Gabe Vincent who apparently loves playing Philadelphia after hitting a game-winner and a career-high on them a few months back.

