Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold On In Houston

1. It’s easy to take great players for granted at times, especially ones as steady-handed as Jimmy Butler, but there’s a reason most projection systems favored Miami going into this one and Butler’s availability had a lot to do with it. Butler stiff-armed a Washington Wizards fourth-quarter run earlier this week, and every time Houston was gathering just a little momentum he was there with a jumper or a post-seal or a drive. Butler finished with season-high 37 points on 21 shots, and the HEAT simply don’t win this game without him.

In the end, this game came down to Miami having experienced vets who know how to close a game, and Houston having young players who don’t.

2. At a certain point, you have to shake your head in disbelief. Missing three quarters of their roster, Miami opened the game with a 41-point quarter and their highest-scoring first half of the season (74). Considering all four rotation players off the bench were all signed in the past few days as hardship replacements, it was incredible how fluid the first-half offense looked with 15 assists to just 5 turnovers. That’s a credit to Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, who make things easier for everyone around them with the attention they draw, but also to Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff for getting everyone up to speed and empowering guys to shoot. Of course you need to hit shots at the end of the day, and it’s almost funny how well the HEAT have shot this season (11-of-18 from three in the first half) when missing major rotation pieces.

Yes, the offense hit a slump in the second half but that’s generally been Miami’s formula as they’ve been shorthanded over the past month. Find a huge offensive quarter somewhere in the game and use that to ride out the occasional lull.

3. Before Friday, this is what Kyle Guy’s career-highs were in 34 NBA games:

-17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and four threes.

And this is what he did in 15 first-half minutes against Houston:

-15 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and four threes.

Guy’s primary skill is shooting, so it makes sense that he would be able to slide in and take advantage in an offensive system creates a ton of opportunities for shooters (though he did hit a contested, fading right-wing three that was all him). What stood out beyond that were the heads up passes he was making, including a no-look in transition to Omer Yurtseven that nobody on the floor saw coming. Nobody knows what will happen with Guy or any of the other players on 10-day contracts, but the upside across the league of the current situation with health and safety protocols is that players like Guy are getting another opportunity to show their value. Credit Guy, who finished with 17 points, for being more than ready for his chance.