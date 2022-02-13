Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold Off Nets With Late Butler Drive And Lowry Steal

1. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. The Miami HEAT let a shorthanded and understaffed team hang around for about a half and then decided to kick the defensive into fifth gear in the third quarter. This was a 64-58 games at the break. Five minutes of game-time later, it was 80-61. That’s a 16-3 run to open the third. And just three games after having one of the best third quarters in franchise history when they outscored Charlotte by 27. If you’ve been watching basketball for any length of time, that’s not something to be taken for granted. The best teams are those that can adjust at the break and put those adjustments into immediate play. The HEAT, with another 27-18 third tonight, are one of those best teams.

Still, credit Brooklyn for fighting back to within one in the final minute after a flurry, a blizzard, from Kyrie Irving (29 points, 20 in the fourth) and a huge three from Cam Thomas (22 points). As shorthanded as any team Miami has faced this season outside of the handful with a ton of health and safety absences, Brooklyn played a bit like the December HEAT, launching threes whenever they had a glimmer of daylight. But with the three-point percentage hovering in the mid-to-upper 20’s for most of the night, finishing 12-of-40, they were always fighting from behind.

2. Speaking of, there’s a machine-like quality to this five-game winning streak the team is now on. No matter how the shooting percentages are fluctuating, the gears just keep on turning, every player comfortable in his role. To mix a few metaphors together, there isn’t a thread, a brush-stroke or a note out of place. Some nights you get 50 combined points from Bam Adebayo (19 points) and Jimmy Butler (13 points), some nights, like tonight, you have seven players in double digits, led by Adebayo and Duncan Robinson (17 points, 5-of-8 from three). The system works.

The only place where that pound-the-rock quality has been somewhat absent this season has been in the clutch. Miami appeared to have the game in hand up 11 with four minutes to play, but then Brooklyn ran off a 12-2 run behind the engine that is Irving. It’s not as though the HEAT’s offense entirely stalls out as far as willing ball movement, either, but the shots get tougher and turnovers tick up. The HEAT are 16-10 in clutch games – many of those being games just like tonight, where a lead shrinks enough late to get flagged, statistically, as clutch – so the late-game offensive rating in those minutes hasn’t hurt them too much. But it remains something to keep an eye on.

The good news is that Butler kept the Nets at bay with a driving score – Miami’s one field-goal in those final four minutes – and the defense got the stop at the end, as the Nets, down two with the ball and the shot clock off, couldn’t get the ball to Irving as Kyle Lowry swiped it away.

3. On paper, this shorthanded Nets team and Irving in particular is primed to get the old blitz treatment from Erik Spoelstra. Granted, we’ve seen more games than usual this year where Spoesltra held back on the blitz, but that was often because Adebayo was doing so well on the switch or the guards were fighting through screens well enough that it wasn’t required. With how Brooklyn was playing, that was likely the case tonight. Either way, with Brooklyn’s lack of secondary scoring options, it would have been fair to expect at least a few looks from that coverage. But Irving is so good with the dribble he doesn’t need a screen to get himself downhill, and through much of this game he was barely running pick-and-roll at all, simply isolating himself into the shots he wanted. That meant that even if Spoelstra wanted to blitz him, the Nets weren’t offering Miami that opportunity (though Dedmon did get a steal on a fourth-quarter blitz). Once Irving caught fire in the fourth, literally scoring 1-on-4 at one point, Spoelstra did dial up a soft trap and then eventually a hard blitz to get the ball out of his hands.

All those isolations also meant that there wasn’t much ball movement coming from Brooklyn’s side, as they had just 16 assists on 42 made field goals. That meant for a Miami team that thrives on attacking the passing lanes and using that to create offense, there just weren’t that many passes to target (two Nets turnovers in the first half, eight for the game).

-Next Up For Miami: Tuesday, 7:30pm vs. Dallas. Watch It Live Live On League Pass.