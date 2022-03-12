Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Handle Cavaliers Behind Defensive Brilliance, Strong Nights From Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo

1. If you enjoy good coaching, you probably liked this one. Not the most exciting thing to read, I know, but Miami’s 117-105 victory over Cleveland was essentially decided by an Erik Spoelstra adjustment after halftime.

After a very slow Cleveland start offensively – 18 points in the opening period with some misses on pretty good looks – the Cavs exploded for 39 in the second behind the orchestration of Darius Garland (24 points, 10 assists). With Cleveland’s various injuries Garland is most often the only ballhandler on the court, and against Miami’s base switching scheme he was hunting preferred matchups, skipping his way into the paint and drawing one foul after another. For a stretch, it was as good as any guard has looked attacking the HEAT’s shell in quite some time. Then Spoelstra made his tweaks, opting to blitz Garland in the third quarter when Bam Adebayo was brought up in the action, and otherwise had players that they didn’t want matched up with the All-Star hedging out hard on screens long enough to buy requisite time for a teammate to recover and avoid the switch. With an extra defender or two tilted toward Garland’s drives along the way, the Cavalier offense lost the thread entirely during that 15-point quarter – one that eventually went 27-15 Miami’s way after Jimmy Butler’s First Team All-Hands Team hands made an appearance. Spoelstra didn’t score any points himself, but he pushed the right buttons to ensure a win as Adebayo finished everything in sight (30 points on 16 shots, 17 rebounds).

2. Two of Tyler Herro’s worst games of the season came against Cleveland. On December 1, he shot 9-of-23 for 21 points in a 26-point loss. Two weeks later, he scored just 12 points on 15 shots. That’s 33 points on 38 shots in two games, well below the efficiency line even for a volume shooter. As with just about everyone on Miami’s roster, Cleveland’s length proved most bothersome, with a few standout possessions featuring Mobley sticking with Herro on the perimeter and blocking his pull-up jumper.

Granted the Cavs were a little smaller tonight – essentially losing their identity that is one of the biggest lineups in the league without Jarrett Allen – but Herro looked far more comfortable than he did in the first two meetings, continuing his post-January run of playing more into than around contact, leading to more finishes at the rim and trips to the line. His 22 points on 15 shots might not register with much significance with his play of late, but given the opponent it’s just as important as any game. The last six weeks to two months has been the best stretch of Herro’s career, and it’s had much less to do with the point totals than the way he’s getting them against all variety of foes and schemes.

3. A small thing on an otherwise straightforward night, but we got a glimpse of just how important Caleb Martin has been to the HEAT this season. Aside from Martin likely being the one to get the call to hound Garland, without him and with Markieff Morris having not played since November, the already-smallish HEAT were left without much in the way of practical, functional size behind P.J. Tucker. That meant that when the bench was in, Cleveland’s Kevin Love or Evan Mobley – struggling mightily with the stronger Adebayo sans Allen to man the middle – always had a post-up option that would then force two to the ball from the HEAT. Before Garland’s spark in the second, the only juice to the Cavs offense was coming from the post, with Jimmy Butler forced to play up, positionally, in ways he usually hasn’t had to in a HEAT uniform. Fortunately the news on Martin is good after his hyperextended knee the other night, but it’s always worth noting the very specific ways that an absence affects Miami. There’s a reason Martin was still in the rotation when Miami had their healthiest game of the season last week.

