Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Fight Back, Hold On In Double Overtime

1. Just about nothing was going well for Miami. They weren’t shooting well (14-of-48 overall from deep). They weren’t defending particularly well despite the low scoring totals up on the board. They weren’t even hitting their free-throws. But with Charlotte not playing much better the door was ajar in the fourth quarter and the HEAT jumped right through it for a win, 111-107, even if it took coming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and a pair of overtime periods to get the job done.

There aren’t a ton of nice things to say about this one, but let’s point to four things. First, this doesn’t go to overtime at all if it wasn’t for Duncan Robinson (21 points, 6-of-13 from three). The HEAT’s offense was stagnant down the stretch but Robinson greased the wheels with three fourth-quarter threes, including one very deep one when nothing else was happening and another four-point play, that extended the evening. He even added another three in the second overtime. Then, it was Kyle Lowry (25 points, 6-of-11 from three) in the first overtime going on a personal seven-point run, including a couple of tough, contested threes, that gave Miami what looked like the win until Montrezl Harrell got fouled with 1.2 seconds left. Later, Robinson and Lowry hooked up for a massive give-and-go layup in the closing seconds to keep Charlotte at bay.

Then we have to credit the HEAT’s defense. It wasn’t always what it’s supposed to be but it was more than enough in the closing moments. Charges. Steals. Stops. While much of the game had a pre-All-Star break energy, there was none of that with the late defense. Finally, there was Jimmy Butler. Having one of the worst shooting games he’s ever had in a HEAT uniform – though steady as ever defensively – Butler was 3-of-22 until he hit two jumpers, including a three, in double overtime to effectively seal the game. Having a short memory can take you a long way.

One thing is for sure. Despite this being a testament to Miami’s willingness to grind, nobody is going to want to rewatch this film.

2. Sometimes a team lets you hang around just long enough. Miami’s offense never got going in the third quarter, but the Hornets were playing well doing everything right up to actually putting the ball in the cup. They were getting to the rim and missing layups. Getting out in transition and missing lobs. Getting open threes and missing the rim. Charlotte was 3-of-10 at the rim in the third, and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc while missing a handful of free-throws. Normally if an opponent is putting up numbers like that – like the last third quarter when these two teams met – it’s because of the HEAT’s deadly combination of defensive energy and discipline. This was one 17-point quarter Miami didn’t take ownership of, but one that sure came in handy.

3. Stark difference between the first and second quarters for the HEAT. As the game opened, Miami was flowing as well as they have at any point this season, firing outlet passes, drawing two to the ball with quick-hitting actions and cutting behind ball-watching defenders. It all added up to 37 points on perfect 11-of-11 shooting in the paint, with a ton of assists and barely a turnover to be seen.

And then they scored 10 points in the second. Granted, with Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon out the bench units lacked a little punch, but what stood out the most was the stark difference in process. Those cuts into the paint that produced easy opportunities? Gone. Good looks from three? Vanished. And the turnovers were on the rise. Charlotte may not be a particularly good defensive team, but they do switch a ton – a theme we’ve been tracking all season for HEAT opponents – and made many of the adjustments they needed to make and at the very least stopped beating themselves with blown coverages.



-Next Up For Miami: Friday – February 25, 7:30pm vs. New York Knicks. Watch It Live Live On League Pass.