Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Fend Off Multiple Spurs Runs Behind Monster Game From Bam Adebayo

1. For a time, this was just about as close to a carbon copy of last night against the Knicks as you could get. New York got off to a 10-0 start, pushing as hard as anyone has against Miami in transition, before the HEAT’s bench shifted into gear and took control. And tonight, San Antonio pushed it to 18-5, constantly driving and cutting into the paint as the HEAT were caught on their heels. But again the bench came in, the energy changed, and eventually Miami took the lead – it just took a little longer with the Spurs making every floater and pull-up jumper they put up on their way to a 40-point first. A few minutes into the third, it looked like things were settling in for the HEAT just as they did the night before.

And then the Spurs, missing three starters, scored 39 points in the third quarter – 38 for Miami – and we had ourselves a game as they clawed back from 10 down to take a brief lead. There were no smoke and mirrors about it, either. The Spurs were just playing well and hitting a ton of shots, shots that didn’t fall in the final period as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro (27 points on 19 shots) pushed the lead back to double digits again for what seemed like a final time until more Spurs shotmaking (14-of-31 from three) and some missed free-throws closed it to two in the final seconds. It was an uncomplicated evening as far as the chess match on the court – though the Spurs had Miami’s two-corners late-game inbounding set well scouted – but a well-played one on both sides. The HEAT, as they often are, simply better, deeper and more talented, winning 133-129.

2. The Spurs could literally not stop Adebayo. Whether he was taking a rebound coast-to-coast, driving on a face-up or simply rolling to the rim after a well-hit screen, there wasn’t a single Spurs who could, or would, stay in front of the ball. HEAT fans have been clamoring for a more aggressive Adebayo for years and while that is a larger conversation for another day he now has games of 17, 21, 21 and 19 field-goal attempts before tonight’s light-work of 36 on 21 shots. San Antonio doesn’t exactly have bodies that can stay with an athlete like Adebayo, but interestingly they also elected to go small-ball for a couple stretches with Adebayo in the game. That did not go well for them, at all. Even in the final minutes as the Spurs were mounting their final comeback, there was Adebayo coming down the floor like a freight train against backpedaling defenders that seemed to have no clue how to slow him down. A monster performance for Adebayo, scoring just about every way you could possibly think of while being, as usual, a defensive nightmare on the other end.

3. Despite the best efforts of Butler, the HEAT are only an average team as far as getting to the free-throw line this season. But you wouldn’t have known it from the second quarter, when they marched to the stripe for 16 attempts. The Spurs were doing a decent job playing straight up and forcing tough-ish looks through the opening stanza, but once the HEAT – Butler and Adebayo especially – started driving right into contact a Spurs lead that had temporarily ballooned to 16 evaporated until Miami knotted it up, on another free-throw, at 58. The HEAT took 38 free-throws for the night, and you can bet the ability for Butler and Adebayo to put their heads down and get to the line is going to play an important role in a postseason game or five. Not the most exciting thing in the world, but exciting doesn’t always translate to wins.

-Next Up For Miami: Monday - February 28, 7:30pm – at Miami. Watch It Live On NBA League Pass