Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Fall To Sacramento In Final Minute

1. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon being out tossed Omer Yurtseven into the fire in a hurry, and he’s responded with seven-straight games with 12-plus rebounds and Sunday he surpassed his career-high in scoring, with 22, that he set just last week (16) while also topping his own personal best with 16 rebounds. Yurtseven has the length to be a lob threat and game sense to attack the offensive glass, but it’s his touch in the intermediate areas on the floor where he makes his mark. Not necessarily, at least yet, as a pick-and-pop player – he did hit a huge mid-ranger in the final minute – but as a finisher, receiving catches just outside of dunk range and dropping in soft hooks and floaters. Yurtseven finished shooting 7-of-11 on non-rim two-pointers, playing the ideal release valve for Jimmy Butler (21 points), Tyler Herro (22 points) and Kyle Lowry (12 assists) all day.

The defense needs some seasoning but it’s pretty clear that Yurtseven has the offensive potential to eventually be a full-time rotation player at some point down the line.

2. Buddy Hield (26 points, 7-of-14 from three) just wouldn’t let the Kings go away. Miami started both the third and fourth quarters on mini-runs to earn a three-possession lead, but each time Hield would eventually respond with a flurry off threes – deep off the catch, in transition, off the dribble, wherever – to bring Sacramento back even.

De’Aaron Fox (24 points, 14-of-15 from the line) may have brought the Kings home down the stretch with a series of jumpers and floaters in the mid-range on top of the go-ahead free-throws, but it was Hield’s flurries that kept the Kings within striking distance throughout the second half.

3. That the HEAT not only lead the league but are lapping the field in drawn charges is one of the more interesting nuggets of the season, but we do have to keep in mind that they hunt for charges as often as they do because they’re generally undersized – at least with who they have available. Sacramento had nine first-half turnovers (16 overall), but made over half of the shots they managed to otherwise get up during the entire game.

The flip side, or maybe just the other side of the same side of that coin, is that despite being undersized the HEAT punished Sacramento on the offensive glass with 18 rebounds on that end. The fact that they took 27 more shots than the Kings – a victory in the margins that they’ve needed more often than not this season – was largely the reason this game was even close at the end.