Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Dominate As Robinson And Tucker Can’t Miss

1. The HEAT have their formula, and they’re executing it consistently. No matter who has been available, a major part of their path to success has been to shoot well, often and early – in the games since Adebayo returned, they’re almost making more of their first-half threes than they miss – to build a first-quarter lead along with a brand of defense that throws many teams off given how unorthodox it can be. Then, with that lead in hand, they ride that cushion to a win, using their defense to manage the ups and downs of shooting percentages – on both ends, given the sort of shots they tend to allow, the rest of the game.

Tonight was no different. Miami started on a 13-2 run – opening 4-of-5 from three – building the lead up to 20 and enjoying a halftime advantage of 13 – on 9-of-17 from three – after the Knicks found some shooting to remedy an otherwise struggling attack. The second half started in much the same fashion as the first as Miami stretched the lead back to 22, as neither Kemba Walker nor Julius Randle could generate much of anything against Adebayo (who added a career-high 11 assists), and that was all it took. The HEAT were the better team in process. They were the better team in results. In just about every area on the court, they were superior. You don’t need more much analysis than that.

2. Duncan Robinson never went anywhere, so you can’t really be back if you never left. But insomuch as the court of public opinion may have ruled on Robinson for a short stretch, he’s most definitely back. Robinson went 7-of-11 from downtown for 25 points, over 40 percent since December 3 and now above the 36 percent line for the season. Since Bam Adebayo joined him in returning to the starting lineup – Robinson had missed some time in health and safety protocols – the two have returned to their dribble-handoff chemistry that took the league by storm two seasons ago. Robinson’s gravity has always been crucial to the offense, and that gravity never really left even when the shots weren’t falling. But it never hurts to remind the opposition why they scout and defend you like they do. Duncan Robinson Island is thriving.

3. One of the sneakiest, quietest, stealthiest storylines this season is that P.J. Tucker is having one of the best seasons for 36-year old in the history of the league. From an efficiency standpoint, at least. After scoring 20 points, including 10 in the first 10 minutes, on 7-of-9 shooting, dipping into the customary arsenal of corner threes and floaters, he’s now true-shooting 62 percent for the season. His previous career high was 55.9 percent. And for good measure, he was a plus-37 in just 23 minutes.

Because he’s a low-usage player known for his defense, he won’t get too much publicity for this until the postseason rolls around, but he deserves his credits and mentions all the same. Players at his age aren’t supposed to spike in efficiency to such a degree, but to this point Tucker seems to have laid quite the hammer screen on Father Time.