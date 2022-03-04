Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Comeback, Then Hold Back The Nets In Durant’s Return Behind Big Nights From Herro, Adebayo

1. The Three-and-Z HEAT are back. Missing Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry, Erik Spoelstra opted to start Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. When that alignment didn’t go as planned as the Nets got into an early offensive groove, Spoelstra then went with Adebayo plus as many shooters as possible. From that point on, the Nets had zero answers on the defensive end. Just as with Milwaukee last night, the Nets’ slower centers naturally want to drop back on screens. If you do that, Miami’s shooters, like Max Strus (6-of-12 from three) get free looks. When the Nets tried to keep the HEAT off the arc and send to at a shooter like Duncan Robinson (seven assists), Adebayo was getting a free roll to the rim with no help coming. And with Tyler Herro (27 points on 19 shots) continuing his offensive roll, balancing out all three levels as well as he has all season, all HEAT cylinders were firing. Brooklyn’s got more switch-heavy small lineups on the way once they get Ben Simmons integrated, but for most of tonight Miami was a step ahead, leading to plenty of Brooklyn fouls, in everything they did with and without the ball.

On the other end, our old friend the zone made a triumphant return. Defending Durant and all of Brooklyn’s shooters in man-to-man wasn’t going particularly well as the Nets scored 35 in the first and 32 in the second, but it was just 17 in the third for them as the zone kept the ball out of the paint by nature and the jumpers tough due to sheer precision and energy on closeouts. It wasn’t until Bruce Brown started attacking the gaps that the zone started to show some cracks. Both teams may have been shorthanded, but shorthanded for the HEAT is just shorthand for different. A good win for Miami, but we’ve seen too much from them at this point to be surprised.

2. Bam just keeps adding to what might be the best, or at least most complete, stretch of his career. No Lowry, so he needed to playmake. Six assists took care of that. No Butler, so he needed to score and get some stabilizing free-throws, and 30 points on 12-of-15 from the line took care of that. Once the HEAT got going from the perimeter – Caleb Martin’s 3-of-5 from three was massive, as part of 55 points from the bench – Adebayo didn’t need to create as much for himself, but he clearly came out with that mentality early on and every foul he earned in the first half helped eat into Brooklyn’s 16-point lead. Then all those rolls to the rim, with Adebayo knowing his teammates will find him, paid dividends. When Brooklyn closed the gap to two in the final minute, it was Herro hitting Adebayo over the top on switch for an easy score to give the HEAT a two-possession lead. It’s not always easy for Adebayo to balance all the offensive weight he has to carry on any given night, but tonight he switched between the two modes seamlessly.

3. Kevin Durant’s first game back from a sprained MCL and it didn’t look like he missed a single beat as he shot 10-of-21 for a mostly-comfortable 31 points despite a stretch of missed jumpers – including what would have been a go-ahead three with a minute to play that rimmed out. Durant is an interesting one because he is the antithesis of what the HEAT are trying to stop on defense. They want to keep the ball out of the paint, sending as much help as necessary, and make you shoot over the top. Durant, maybe the best over-the-top shooter in league history, doesn’t need to get to the rim to maintain elite efficiency. Erik Spoelstra started Adebayo on him, and Durant didn’t look too bothered. There’s only so much you can do to contest that length. Miami did force a handful of turnovers out of him with surprise doubles from the blind spot when he went into a move, but eventually the answer was to deny him in passing lanes and swarm him in the middle of the zone. Brooklyn didn’t have enough downhill playmaking to answer.

