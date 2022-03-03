Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Build Big Lead Behind Shooting, Tyler Herro, Bucks Storm Back With Jrue Holiday Game Winner

1. Just an exceptionally well played game by both teams, one of the highlights of a season that already includes a HEAT-Bucks classic, and a decent preview of potential playoff series despite notable absences on both sides (including Kyle Lowry for the HEAT). Neither team presented much of anything new, but how could they and why would they after seeing each other so many times over the past three seasons? The difference tonight, or maybe it wasn’t all that different at all, was an incredible shooting night on the HEAT’s part and a pair of tough, clutch late jumpers from Tyler Herro (30 points on 21 shots) and Bam Adebayo (18 points on 17 shots). It was one of the best games of Herro’s young career as he hit every type of jumper you can imagine, pull-up threes in the pick-and-roll, sidestep threes in the corner, at the elbow, getting to the rim. You name it.

And yet the Bucks closed the game on a 21-6 run, forcing two turnovers in the final minute to storm back and steal the win on a Jrue Holiday (25 points on 17 shots) runner, 120-119. It looked like all of Miami’s shotmaking had given them just enough of a cushion, up 10 with five minute left, to erase any worries about the late-game offense, but credit the Bucks for sticking with it and playing like a team that has won a championship together. Disappointing loss for the HEAT. It was still a thriller, albeit one that only raised, or furthered existing, questions and problems should there be a series in May.

2. The Bucks did two specific things that gave Miami significant problems in last season’s postseason series. The first was have Brook Lopez playing way off Bam Adebayo, essentially camping in the paint and conceding the jumper. Lopez has only played one game this season, but the Bucks asked Bobby Portis to do the same thing. Adebayo looked hesitant to take one early jumper, but put his shoulder down and muscled his way to the rim after that. Eventually the HEAT’s shooting was so hot it didn’t make any sense not to have Adebayo running his dribble handoffs, but it was a mostly decisive evening him throughout.

The second was putting Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points on 20 shots) on Jimmy Butler from the jump, using the combination of length and going under on screens to keep Butler out of the paint and off the free-throw line. Mike Budenholzer opted to keep Antetokounmpo off Butler in this one until the fourth quarter, but kept his guards going underneath screens and Butler shot 2-of-14 mostly having to score over the top. Nothing new from last year, but another item to revisit when the time comes.

3. These teams are incapable of shooting normally against one another. In the entire history of the franchise leading into tonight, the HEAT have 11 games with 20+ threes. Four of those have come against Milwaukee. In the past two years. Now we can make it 5-of-12 games after the HEAT shot 21-of-44 from three tonight (48 percent). And last year the Bucks set the single-game made threes record, for the entire league, against Miami. So of course Milwaukee starts the night off 5-of-7 from deep, while the HEAT go 10-of-17 in the first half and keep it up from there. The percentages are high for any situation, but none of it is by accident. The HEAT can get their threes off because the Bucks are going to play drop coverage in pick-and-roll, giving Herro (17 points, 3-of-4 from three in the first half) and Gabe Vincent (three straight triples to open the second half) plenty of space to pull-up and Duncan Robinson (5-of-6 from three in the first half) all kinds of room on handoffs as Milwaukee relies on its guards to fight through and contest from behind. And on the other side, the HEAT commit so many bodies to sending help on Antetokounmpo that the Bucks are able to regularly generate high-value looks. It’s calculated risk for both teams, and it leads to some pretty wild game-to-game volatility.

-Next Up For Miami: Thursday – March 3, 7:30 PM ET at NY Watch It Live On NBA League Pass