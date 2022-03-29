Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Bounce Back To Handle Kings

1. Another shorthanded opponent came to town – the Sacramento Kings were missing starters De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes – but this time the HEAT took care of business and left little to the imagination in winning, 123-100. The Kings had zero answers for the HEAT, who also happened to hit just about every three they took (19-of-40, including a season-high three from Jimmy Butler, who scored 27).

Was it the best, most compelling basketball you’ll see this month? Hardly. But beyond the machinations of what transpired on the court, after a week the HEAT just had you take any win you can get in order to get right. For the vast majority of this season, this group has had some of the best vibes, the best camaraderie and internal support for a franchise that prides itself on those things. Last week may have not been the best for those things but winning heals everything. This is still a team with a clear path toward contention. They have a clear identity, with clear strengths and weaknesses. Beating a team headed for the lottery isn’t going to fix everything, but neither does a bad week erase an entire season of positivity and growth.

2. Some significant changes made by Erik Spoelstra tonight. First the most obvious one, which is that Max Strus replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. Strus fills a very similar role to Robinson, and as such the HEAT essentially ran the same offense they usually do with the starters only with Strus running off Bam Adebayo handoffs. In form and function, that group looked mostly unchanged.

As tends to happen, a change like that has ripple effects down the rest of the rotation. In this case, since Strus hadn’t been playing regularly when everyone was healthy an available, those ripples were significant. In the first half, while the game was still competitive, Spoelstra ran with nine players, using Robinson, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon off the bench. That meant no minutes for either Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, each of whom had returned from injury in the previous weeks and were trying to find their own places in the rotation. As usual, nothing that happens in one game is permanent and Spoelstra is always one to adjust his lineups to the matchup at hand, but these changes are especially notable after the week Miami just had and much they needed a victory to get right.

3. Good to have Vincent back after he missed the last four games. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that Vincent’s absence was the cause for those four games being losses, but he’s turned himself into a capable, dependable and trustworthy bench player who had earned postseason minutes whether he was in the rotation or not. Every team, no matter their place in the standings, needs players who can shoot, who can defend and who can shoulder ballhandling duties in any role. Even in short minutes, Vincent has the talent to swing a playoff game in the coming months, and the HEAT are better when he’s available.

