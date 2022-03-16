Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT And Pistons Trade Haymakers Until Herro, Adebayo Take Over In Final Five

1. Everything was going fine in the beginning. The Detroit Pistons, missing Cade Cunningham, looked like a lottery team missing their best player. The HEAT weren’t exactly playing their sharpest basketball, but they were doing enough to look like the decidedly better team that they are as they led by six at the half and 14 in the third quarter. But along the way Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle – leaving the game for good at halftime – and Bam Adebayo couldn’t get out of foul trouble. Detroit had a small opening, and they took it as they went on a 19-0 run in the third quarter to take a most unexpected lead. That run was then promptly answered by 13 straight points from Max Strus to open the fourth. On paper this didn’t look like a game that would be close with five minutes to play, but the HEAT’s offense struggled and the Pistons made enough plays to make that happen.

But teams like the Pistons usually have their record for a reason, with or without their star, and their late-game offense just didn’t have any answers once Adebayo returned to the court. Behind the shooting of Herro and Strus, with Adebayo getting paint touches in between, the HEAT had as comfortable and confident a clutch victory as they have had all season, 105-98.

2. When your first reaction to a player scoring 20 points in a half on just eight shots and 29 on 15 is, ‘Well, he’s doing it again’, then that player is probably on one heck of a run. In the case of Herro, it means he’s currently in the middle of the best stretch of basketball – encompassing everything post All-Star – in his entire career. It’s not just that Herro is making a ton of shots, which he is, or that he’s getting to the rim better than he ever has, which he is, it’s that he’s also doing it by getting to the line at a career-high rate. Nobody is Jimmy Butler when it comes to frequent flyer miles to the ol’ stripe, but the way Herro does it is oddly reminiscent of his All-Star teammate – there’s a lack of trickery as he barrels his way down the lane, gets a defender on his shoulder and initiates contact. There’s a difference between doing it in March, going 9-of-11 against a Detroit team that leads the league in fouls, and doing it in May against elite one-on-one defenders, but that’s for another day. For now, Herro is doing something he’s never done before, along with leading the late-game offense without Butler available, and that marks major progress.

3. It was always going to come to this when you have so many playable players and more start returning from injuries and rehabilitation. However inevitable it was it’s still eye-opening to see players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, after each has contributed so much during the course of the regular season, out of the rotation as they were in the first half tonight. But when you have veterans like Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, veterans who could be important postseason contributors but who need minutes in the limited time left in the season to get into a rhythm, you have to make choices with the big picture in mind.

Fortunately for Miami, Vincent and Strus (16 points on nine shots) have been willing to acquiesce to the big picture all season, frequently going from not playing to playing and not playing again. Vincent was inserted into the starting lineup at halftime when Butler went out, and Strus had his lightning-in-a-bottle moment to open the fourth. We know their games by now and they don’t require too much analysis at this stage. What’s important is that we know their games play whether they know the minutes are coming or not.

