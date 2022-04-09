Coup’s Takeaways: Clutch Offense Gives Miami Sixth-Straight Victory

1. Having locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the HEAT didn’t necessarily have anything specific to play for in this one outside of possibly affecting the 7-10 seeds. But with the play-in tournament offering more than a week off before the start of the first round, Erik Spoelstra said his guys wanted to go so he let his guys go. Granted, it sure didn’t feel like the HEAT were throwing any advanced schemes Atlanta’s way considering they could meet up as postseason opponents in about 10 days, but this one had a surprisingly normal feel to it for the second to last game of the season. The HEAT aren’t ones to mess with the karma of the game.

They also weren’t playing particularly well for chunks of the evening. Playing hard, sure. But behind Trae Young’s playmaking and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s (25 points) scoring the Hawks were scoring at a well above-average rate despite sub-par shooting. Yet somewhere in the third quarter the HEAT kicked things into gear, hit a bunch of threes and took the lead. Just like a regular-season game.

Atlanta, playing for something themselves, fought back and took the lead in the fourth. Which was nice, actually, because it offered everyone a tight game and a Friday night crowd that was clearly ready for playoff games. Down six with five minutes to play, the HEAT outscored the Hawks 16-6 for a 113-109 victory, their sixth straight, as they again closed with two high-volume shooters – Tyler Herro and Max Strus – with a little Caleb Martin thrown in for defense. Every game that the late-game offense looks good, with good shots coming off good spacing, is a good game. I think everyone is ready for the games that matter the most.

2. Typically when the HEAT meet up with the Hawks we spend some time discussing how Young is being defended. Who is his primary assignment? Are they blitzing? Are they switching? Do they send a hard double? How that back-and-forth goes with Young handling all the various coverages Erik Spoelstra throws at him tends to determine the game.

The twist tonight is that Atlanta started treating Tyler Herro a little bit like the HEAT treat Young in that Herro was seeing two defenders on every pick-and-roll early on. Herro (15 points on 12 shots, nine assists to one turnover) handled it admirably, absorbing the extra defender patiently and finding the open man – all while hitting some tough one-on-one shots along the way. Let’s not mistake this as a comparison between Young and Herro. Young shoulders one of the heaviest offensive burdens, and most details coverages, in the entire league and on a nightly basis he responds with some of the most advanced point-guard reads you’ll ever see. Herro’s court vision has improved dramatically over the past couple of seasons. The game has slowed down and he’s recognizing the holes that two-on-the-ball leaves in any defense. If you’re helping off the weakside corner, he’s going to find the shooter. If you help one pass away, he’s going to find the shooter. If you clear the paint, he’ll hit Bam Adebayo with the lob. It’s not the same package as Young, but it’s crucial to Herro’s future. Atlanta showed him the respect of a dangerous, high-usage scorer and he answered as that type of player should.

3. Speaking of Young, the coverages were far less important tonight than what he did with a potential Defensive Player of the Year in Adebayo. Being a smart player, Young has rarely tried to isolate on Adebayo in recent years – eight attempts in three years, to be exact – with Adebayo having the length and agility to contest him on the perimeter and athleticism to recover for a block even if Young can beat him. Instead, Young did what many teams do which is call up Adebayo for the initial switch and then, if Young didn’t quick-shoot it before the switch was complete, find another switch to move Bam away from the ball. That worked well enough for the Hawks – a 112.4 Offensive Rating overall is bang-on average – getting Adebayo as far from the action as possible. But it’s tough to do that while simultaneously hunting your No. 1 preferred matchup against the clock down the stretch, and on a pivotal late play Young beat Herro with the drive but Adebayo, who had been uninvolved to that point in the play, rotated over and ended Young’s drive in its tracks. Young was mostly brilliant (35 points on 23 shots, eight assists that came with seven turnovers) but there’s little doubt that Adebayo is his greatest obstacle in this matchup with Miami’s center showcasing his ability to impact the game both on and off the ball against one of the league’s premier guards.

