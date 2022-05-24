Coup’s Takeaways: Celtics Hit Back, Hit Hard And Lead Miami By As Much As 32 To Tie Series 2-2

1. Typically, when you think of a meeting between two great defensive teams in the postseason you think of slowdown, grind-it-out battles that end somewhere in the vicinity of 92-87. Typically, that’s the case. But not in this bizarro series.

Instead what we’re getting is a series where both defenses have indeed been great, but each game has seen one team lead by at least 20 – Boston’s near-comeback in Game 3 was the only real pushback we’ve seen from a big hole – because as soon as one defense gets rolling then the other team starts to struggle even more having to attack in the halfcourt, and the more that team misses the more the other side can try to push the pace. In other words, precisely because the defense is so good and both teams have some inherent struggles in the halfcourt, we’re more likely than usual to see one run get extended as the other side is pushed more and more onto their heels. It’s all a recipe for blowout city.

The good news is that after this 102-82 loss, a night where Miami’s starters combined for 18 points – you read that right – everything resets and the HEAT get their chance to be the aggressor again. Splitting the road trip against a very good team is never a bad thing, no matter how bad the loss looked, and now a HEAT team that has shown plenty of resiliency get a best-of-three with homecourt advantage. Expecting a short series was folly.

2. There are bad first quarters and then there are historically bad first quarters. Unfortunately for the HEAT, on a night where they had the opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead, this first quarter was more of the latter. Not only did they have just one point – on a free-throw as they started 0-of-14 from the field – which, per ESPN, was the lowest point total through the first eight minutes of the opening period of a postseason game in the past 25 years, but the 11 points they wound up with set the record for the lowest-scoring first quarter in HEAT playoff history. It was a whole lot of no bueno, even with Victor Oladipo (23 points) keeping the margin manageable for a time.

Missed shots are one thing. Every team has cold spells, even wild outliers like this one. What stood out most about the opening minutes was just how few of the attempts actually looked like the shots Miami’s entire offense is geared for. Robert Williams was available – Marcus Smart sat out with a sprained ankle – and his length certainly has an effect on keeping the ball away from the restricted area, but of the 28 two-point shots Miami took in the first half only two were at the rim, and one of those was in transition. That’s what their shot diet typically looks like against a big, paint protecting team like Milwaukee, but unlike those nights against the Bucks the good looks from three that typically come as recompense for their defensive scheme weren’t coming against Boston. Even as the HEAT outshot Boston from three in the first two quarters, Miami only had two attempts from the corners. Give Boston’s defense their credit, but these bad results were also born of bad process.

3. If there is a silver lining, it’s that the defense was still pretty solid. Not quite at the All-World level it’s been at for stretches of this series, but good enough to win. Boston only managed an Offensive Rating of 113.3, about league average, and they weren’t exactly enjoying a layup line with 17 rim attempts – though some early lobs to Williams certainly hurt. Granted, it could have all looked a fair bit worse if the Celtics hadn’t shot 8-of-34 from three, with Jayson Tatum (otherwise great with 31 points on 16 shots), Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combining for 3-of-21. The Celtics showed a bit more verve in handling all of Miami’s pressure – Gabe Vincent was an earlier highlight in that respect – but it’s not like they found any secret sauce that broke the HEAT’s defense.

What hurt them the most was the lack of rebounding and how often Boston was getting to the free-throw line. With how aggressively Miami is pressuring the Celtics, and how they’re going after the ball, some fouls are inevitable especially if Boston is really pressuring the paint. It’s the second chances, with Boston grabbing nine offensive rebounds before halftime, that really drag you down. Both teams took care of the ball reasonably well – in the first three games live-ball turnovers were major factors – the HEAT just weren’t finishing possessions like they usually do.