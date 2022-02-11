Coup’s Takeaways: Butler, Adebayo, Lowry Carry The Weight In New Orleans

1. On a night where Miami’s shooting took a little time to get going at the end of a long road trip and Tyler Herro wasn’t available to microwave points off the bench, the HEAT needed its stars to carry the scoring, not just the playmaking, load. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler answered the call. Butler (29 points on 16 shots) did his usual thing, hunting out mismatches, working the post, getting himself to the line. That was no surprise. What Adebayo did was in some ways his best Herro impression, soaking up some usage just to keep the offense flowing even when the shots weren’t the highest value looks. Then the tough looks, those floaters through contact at 10-12 feet, fell anyways with Adebayo (29 points on 21 shots) displaying soft touch off the glass at angles where many players wouldn’t even try it. Combined with easier opportunities, runouts after defensive stops or posting smaller players, and it was one of the most complete offensive games Adebayo has played this season.

2. Fascinating battle of the switches tonight, as each team spent long stretches working entire possessions looking either for the weak link or the size advantage. As some teams do, the Pelicans actively sought out the Adebayo switch early in their possessions not to deliberately attack him – though in doing so sometimes you’re left attacking him, which as we know isn’t ideal for the other guys – but to get their size in Jonas Valanciunas a mismatch on the block. Miami has been dealing with this for years and it’s an automatic coverage adjustment, fronting the post and bringing help along the baseline. Valanciunas made a couple early plays, as did Brandon Ingram hunting the perimeter switch, but it was nothing the HEAT weren’t prepared for.

On the other end, Butler was looking for the much smaller Devonte’ Graham whenever possible just as he did last time these team faced one another. We won’t have the numbers until much later, but the efficiency when Butler posted up Graham – leading directly to a huge three in the fourth quarter – and with those situations it should always be noted how much easier it is for Butler to attack like that with Kyle Lowry (14 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) around to set him up.

3. With both Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris out, Erik Spoelstra went back to the two-big lineups, first combining Adebayo with Dewayne Dedmon and immediately following that up with a look at Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven in the first half (we got a little more Adebayo-Dedmon in the second). More the most part, it worked, though maybe not exactly for the reason you thought it might. We did get a nice Yurtseven-Adebayo high-low pass when Adebayo got a post seal against a smaller defender, but it was Lowry who was truly the key, hitting Yurtseven as he rolled to the rim, keeping the ball moving or pulling up from deep to help alleviate the slightly awkward spacing. We would have to see much more of these lineups against better teams to get a real grasp on their viability in a postseason series, even just in spot minutes, but Lowry is the element who makes the best case for mid-term functionality.

