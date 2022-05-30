Coup’s Takeaways: Boston Holds Off Miami, Wins Game 7

1. Game 7 lived up to its promise, even if it didn’t come with the result desired by all of Miami. Boston got off to the early start, like Miami did on the road in Game 6, leading 32-17 after the first quarter, and like Game 6 the home team never folded, never gave an ounce less than maximum effort, and almost clawed their way back to victory.

But like Game 6, Boston always had an answer. Every time Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo pulled them back within three or four possessions, the Celtics had a shot, a three, a drive or a trip to the free-throw line to put things just out of reach again. It looked like things were out of reach for good in the final period when Boston went ahead by 13 with just over three minutes to go – the end of an extended run after Butler got Miami within three with 11 minutes to play – but the Celtics went to their slowdown, clock-eating offense which opened up one last window as Miami doubled Jayson Tatum (26 points on 21 shots) and watching Marcus Smart miss a number of wide open threes. Like they have all season, the HEAT kept pushing. With 16 seconds left, Miami had the ball in semi-transition down two and Butler went for the win. His three missed, and that was the game.

In the end, this game and this series likely came down to what we’ve been discussing all season. When the threes aren’t there – 6-of-30 tonight – the halfcourt offense, especially the clutch halfcourt offense, can get bogged down to the point of being an Achilles heel for a team that likes to move the ball and play with pace. With every rotation player playing heavy minutes and the game slowed to a crawl, those in-the-mud points weren’t there until Boston started playing prevent offense. Their strengths get them to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Their few weakness, as it has for so many teams, kept them from continuing on against another great defense.

2. This one could have been over in the first half. Boston came out with plenty of energy and intensity, their threes were falling and Miami’s transition defense wasn’t quite up to their own standards in the opening minutes. The HEAT were behind by as much as 17 and there were a few opportunities around the rim where Boston could have stretched the lead even more. But the HEAT had Butler, and Boston didn’t. With some timely contributions from Adebayo, the pair of them continually barreled their way into the paint for one shot or one foul after another (22 free-throw attempts in the first half). It wasn’t the healthiest version of Miami’s offense – they had just three assists at the break – but it was enough to keep them hanging around until a 15-5 run go them within six instead of what could very easily been 15 if Butler wasn’t every bit as good as Butler was in his 47-point Game 6. He played all 48 minutes, finished with 35 points on 23 shots, and even as he looked like he was running out of gas down the stretch he quite literally left everything on the floor. It’s a showing, a series, a playoff run, deserving of tons of respect.

Bam wasn’t too far behind, either, offering more than just a facsimile of his Game 3 performance with a ton of aggression and one-on-one shotmaking in the face of some incredible defenders. Miami finished with 16 assists on 37 makes, never quite looking like themselves on that end as was true for much of this series. The two stars – helped by a pair of Max Strus and Kyle Lowry threes at the end – almost dragged them across the finish line.

3. There will be plenty of time to analyze and dissect this season in the coming weeks, after everyone takes a little bit of a breather, but the sting of the end shouldn’t take away from how great of a season it truly was for Miami. Maybe it won’t be remembered that way on a national level, but locally, for those who watched every day and understood how tough this team was, both physically and mentally, and saw how they never once considered folding in the face of adversity, this season is going to be remembered a lot of love.

Teams don’t get to the Conference Finals every year. That much is to be appreciated, no doubt. But teams like this, teams that play for each other and support each other and win together, are even more rare. Appreciate them now, because you never know what comes next.