Coup’s Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Dominates, HEAT Fall Short In Toronto

1. Bam Adebayo was dominant, and he was dominant in a perfectly Bam Adebayo way. There often seems to be a call for him to play outside of himself, to be something he’s not, to take over the offense for long stretches of time. Tonight, he was just a ball of energy. Lobs, catch-and-finishes, a couple dribble drives here, a couple jumpers there. Everything within the flow of the offense. All with relentless pursuits on the offensive glass and the usual everything-everywhere-all-at-once defense. The numbers – 32 points on 17 shots, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block – may not jump off the page as a totem to explosive offense, but if you wanted to show someone the full breadth of Adebayo’s game-to-game domain, this tape is as good as any.

When Miami needed it most, down five in the fourth quarter, Adebayo was there with a driving layup and a coast-to-coast dunk after a steal. With Gabe Vincent in foul trouble, Kyle Lowry out and Toronto not wanting to leave Miami’s shooters, Adebayo added to his list of responsibilities by effectively running point in the fourth – and he burned Scottie Barnes a few times right down the middle of the floor. It wasn’t enough as the HEAT’s halfcourt offense couldn’t keep up with Gary Trent Jr.’s downtown stylings (33 points, 6-of-10 from three), and Miami lost 110-106, but it was a look we haven’t often seen this year.

2. For as much on-again, off-again quasi-trouble the HEAT have had with athletic, long, switchy teams over the past couple of weeks, you would have no idea if all you watched was the first half of this one. Nor would you have known it was the fourth game in five nights, either. The energy was there, and the ball movement (16 assists on 22 shots) had the Raptors chasing from their heels as Miami put up 62 points with an Offensive Rating of 134.1. It was as good as the offense has looked against a capable defense this season.

Then the third quarter (21 points for Miami) rolled around and the Raptors got creative. Nick Nurse toggled through different zone looks – Erik Spoelstra sent some right back the other way – they sent timely doubles and they pressured full-court to drain the clock. It looked like the HEAT were playing themselves. If these teams play each other in the postseason, you’re going to see just about every style of defense the rules allow for.

3. Just as we saw in the triple-overtime game, the Raptors (118.5 Offensive Rating) are more than happy to hunt mismatches for just about as long as it takes. This time, they barely waited until the first few minutes had elapsed until they ran every possession through a perceived advantage. Toronto wants to get stops and play in transition, and there was plenty of that during their 14-2 run at the beginning of the final period, but all close games come down to the halfcourt and each time down they were looking for the switch they wanted, either to find Trent Jr. someone he could create space against or Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby someone they were stronger than. When the Raptors spent most of the three overtimes calling Tyler Herro’s number the other night, both Herro and the defense behind him more than held up their end of the bargain as it was only Miami’s offense that couldn’t find enough. This time – and it wasn’t only Herro being called up into early screens – there just wasn’t enough containment on the ball nor help on the drive. In allowing 60 second-half points, the HEAT’s defense – again, with plenty of presumably tired legs out there – was a step short of its usual goal.