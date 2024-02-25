Coup’s Notebook Vol. 70: The Adebayo Pendulum, Delon Wright’s Hands, The Zion Zone And Jimmy Butler’s Club Access

The Miami HEAT are 31-25, No. 8 in the Eastern Conference with a Net Rating of +0.5, No. 17 in the league. With three games remaining on their West Coast swing, including a Sacramento-Portland back-to-back and a Finals rematch in Denver, here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.

THE PENDULUM SWINGS

An interesting clip of JJ Redick made the rounds the other day before Miami took on the Pelicans. We’ll just put the entire quote here.

“Where I think the HEAT are at their best is when Bam is getting rebounds, breaking out, creating pace and then he’s functioning more as a hub than as a scorer. We saw last year against Denver, they were very willing to let Bam take 25 mid-range shots and make 12 or 13 of them and have 26 or 27 points. They were very willing to let him do that. To me, when he’s functioning as a hub, he’s getting Tyler Herro threes, Duncan Robinson threes, Jimmy backcuts, he’s freeing Caleb Martin. That, to me, is more valuable to the Miami HEAT than Bam going and scoring 21 points every night.”

Redick followed up with a tweet responding to that clip, saying “I should have also added- there’s definitely a world where he’s getting easy buckets at the rim in PnR with rozier back and healthy. Spo said as much.”

This would probably be a much more entertaining column if we were here to point a finger and say all the reasons why such statements are wrong, but that’s not what we’re here to do. What Redick is saying about Miami’s offense is fundamentally true about most offenses – they are at their most efficient when the ball is moving, shooters are getting open threes, cutters are getting catches and drivers have driving lanes. Threes and shots at the rim are great.

That’s also exactly what the HEAT’s offense started off as five years ago when Jimmy Butler came aboard, with Adebayo playing as close to a full-time hub as a center – even though Meyers Leonard was starting in those early days, Leonard was effectively playing the four – can play. And what the HEAT learned over the years, despite quite a bit of postseason success, is that it wasn’t enough. A good defense, a postseason defense – it could be a team that switches a ton, it could be a team that played severe drop coverage – could methodically strip all that easy, beautiful, efficient offense away and leave Miami back at the bare bones, can your talent create and make enough shots to win?

Adebayo, and the HEAT around him, had to diversify their menu, as Erik Spoelstra is so fond of saying. That developmental process took years, aided by Kyle Lowry’s arrival three years ago which allowed Adebayo to reduce his playmaking responsibilities and find his comfort zones. The mistake many made during that time, however, was in expecting the calls for Aggressive Adebayo to produce an All-World efficient shot creator and not the far-more-likely outcome – still an incredible outcome, given Adebayo’s beginnings as a rim runner – of a player who can get you a 45 percent jumper whenever necessary. Adebayo’s development was never about replacing what worked when it was working, he was adding options and counters for when all that other stuff wasn’t working.

Have the HEAT always found the right balance? Probably not, as is true of most teams, especially those with long-term cores that defenses have spent years figuring out how to stop. But Redick’s comments follow with what has felt like the pendulum swinging back the other direction on Adebayo over the past few months, where upon seeing what his expanded offensive game looks like many in the public have pushed for a return, at least in a big picture sense, to the old ways.

The old ways with this team are gone. Defenses have seen what they do too often for any one package to work night-to-night. There are games where Adebayo and Duncan Robinson can run a million handoffs like its 2019 and Miami’s efficiency numbers will look incredible, but then the next night a different defense will shut down those actions entirely and force a different look. We can look at a list from Synergy or Second Spectrum and say what the HEAT’s most efficient actions are – just do that one thing more often, my dudes – but all those datapoints can only be captured in the context in which those actions are used. Some combinations of some plays might be able to sustain higher efficiency because Spoelstra knows when to go away from them, but shot creators, such as Adebayo leading the team by far in touches in the last five seconds of the shot clock, don’t get those same context protections because they have to create when there are no other options.

Friday night’s fourth quarter, then, was a mix of everything Adebayo (12 points on 6-of-11 shooting) has been building towards. The offense was always going to tilt even more his direction once Butler was ejected from that game, but it wasn’t any one direction. Adebayo started working even more pick-and-roll with Robinson and Tyler Herro, finishing pocket passes when the threes were contained, but when the initial shot wasn’t there on the catch or the play broke down, he was just as comfortable working in the post or face-up and creating a look. Could Miami have won in other ways, especially with New Orleans scoring four points in the final eight minutes as Spoelstra’s zone neutralized Zion Williamson running point? Sure, but the way they actually won was a culmination of years of development.

When thinking about the HEAT’s offense it’s never really about how they can look their best in mid-January or what the numbers say their best actions are because nothing they do is so overpowering and dominant – beyond when Butler turns into Michael Jordan – that it supersedes a defense trying to take those things away. Miami’s scoring success, beyond whether they’re making their threes, is about whether they have enough options on their menu to counter any scenario thrown their way in April, May and June. If you have enough options, you have a high enough floor with the ball to compliment a defense that is designed to take you where you want to go.

THE HANDS FIT

When Kevin Love signed with the HEAT last February he immediately vaulted into the rotation and the starting unit. That was a rare situation in more ways than one, both in a player the caliber of Love being available and in any player signed after the All-Star break becoming such an immediate fixture in the night-to-night goings-on. It would be easy to expect the same of Delon Wright, newest member of the HEAT as of this past week, but Wright didn’t factor into Miami’s win over New Orleans on Friday and we’ll have to wait on his first minutes, whenever they do come.

Maybe those minutes, if the team can remain relatively healthy as they await returns from Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson, will never be regular. Maybe Wright will act as more of an insurance policy for a roster that has needed one. It’s too early for anyone outside of the coaching staff to know, but in the meantime it’s clear that when Wright gets on the court he has one particular set of tools that will fit Miami’s very specific system.

We don’t need to rehash the HEAT’s defense for the millionth time here, suffice it to summarize that they play a very aggressive style that emphasizes sending help into driving lanes and cutting the ball off from the deep paint with however many bodies it requires even if it means giving up a few open threes. Few coaches have uttered the word “disruptive” over the past five years and that’s what Erik Spoelstra is looking for – a defense that keeps the opposition on its back heel, desperately seeking an opening, working against the shot clock and turning it over so Miami can get to scoring going the other way.

Delon Wright is a defender who fits that mold. Among active players, only six – Chris Paul, Thaddeus Young, Andre Drummond, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook – have more seasons averaging at least 2.5 steals per 100 possessions, with Wright’s seven tied with T.J. McConnell, Robert Covington and Jimmy Butler. We have to use possession-adjusted numbers, and a thirty-game minimum in those seasons, because Wright hasn’t always been a full-time regular, but the point stands that whenever he has played, he’s produced steals. He has quick, precise, sticky hands which should slot right into Miami’s system of digs and stunts, where getting a steal usually means darting in and trying to catch a fish with your bare hands before retreating back to the shooter you’re also supposed to be covering. Add in the HEAT’s proliferation of zone possessions, where Wright could easily slot in up top alongside a Caleb Martin or Richardson, and it’s not difficult at all to see where the situational minutes would make sense. The hands can play.

The shooting will be interesting. Wright has been solid throughout his career, coming in at a 35.4 percent – what used to be league average, now a tick below – clip that typically works, from a mathematical sense, in lineups with at least a couple of above-average shooters. Ten years ago, that might’ve been the end of the discussion, but these days defenses respect volume as much as they do efficiency, and Wright has never been one to fire away, only attempting more than five threes per 100 possessions once in his career. Spoelstra and his staff have a way of encouraging greater volume once they get a player into their gym, but good postseason defenses will sag off a shooter even after a make or two just to make them prove that they’ll keep putting shots up. Miami’s s spacing is often dancing a very fine line.

That’s a question for the playoffs, though, and whatever Miami’s rotation ends up being against whatever team they’re playing. For now, it’s easy why Miami signed Wright and where he could end up being a fit. There’s a five-minute stretch down the road where Wright creates two steals at the top of the zone and everything clicks into place.

ZION ZONE

While Adebayo was sealing the victory on Friday, Zion Williamson was shooting 2-of-7 from five points in the fourth quarter – both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum were unavailable at that point – largely because Spoelstra took away what had been working for New Orleans, Williamson running point, with an extended zone look down the stretch. Once again, Spoelstra modified the rules of his zone to best counter the skillset of an opposing star.

All you really need to see is this one possession to understand:

Notebook 70: Zion Zone Real

For starters, you have Tyler Herro sagging back off Williamson as the primary edge of the zone, taken to such lengths that when Williamson picks up the ball Herro drops all the way to the nail to help take away the middle pass to a flashing Larry Nance Jr. When Herb Jones lifts up from the corner to reactivate Williamson’s dribble, Duncan Robinson joins Herro in a soft double until Jones relocates back to the strong corner to occupy Robinson. Williamson sees his opportunity as Robinson backs off, but Robinson digs in off the corner and Bam Adebayo sits at the edge of the paint waiting to catch the drive. Miami is weak on the baseline at this point and Williamson made that pass a couple times earlier in the game but he misses the opportunity here and the entire possession becomes a reset with four seconds on the clock, leading to a tough jumper from rookie Jordan Hawkins.

Miami’s zone is allowing less than a point-per-possession since their January 31 game against the Sacramento Kings, those 200+ possessions a huge driver of the HEAT’s defensive value as they’ve won seven of their last nine games, but whenever we talk about their zone it’s always important to note that it’s never any one thing Spoelstra throws out expecting to have it work. His zone is many things, so even opponents that have time to prep for it – the Pelicans were on a back-to-back – have to also consider what modifications are on deck. Considering the HEAT hadn’t even faced Zion Williamson since 2020, Spoelstra essentially sprung a fourth-quarter coverage on Williamson that Williamson hadn’t had the chance to see, much less adjust to, before.

THE CLUB

Jimmy Butler is currently enjoying 50-44-86 shooting splits, a hot streak from the free-throw line from reaching vaunted 50-40-90 status and joining that likes of Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Larry Bird and Steph Curry in one of the league’s most exclusive clubs.

Let’s just say this is not something anyone would have predicted for a career 32.8 percent three-point shooter, but stranger things have happened. Butler has attempted 85 threes, too, and should reach 100 so he should qualify under reasonable thresholds while still coming in with lower volume than anyone else in the club.

Part of the way Butler is getting there in the three-point department is that he’s shooting 59 percent on first-quarter threes – the ones most teams are letting him have – and 37.9 percent in all other periods, including 34 percent in second halves. Which begs the question, are teams taking his shooting more seriously as games wear on?

There’s no clear way to answer that question because there’s a clear selection bias with Butler’s attempts where he’s taking the open ones early in games but his attempts later on tend to be at the end of the shot clock. Some late-game shots, though, are better contested and that doesn’t only include situations where Miami needs a three. Even early in the second period against New Orleans, after Butler had hit a first-quarter attempt, one of the league’s best perimeter defenders in Herb Jones bit on the slightest Butler fake from behind the arc.

Notebook 70: Jimmy Butler 3pt Fake

In fairness to Jones he’s such a good defender he probably thought he could contest the potential shot and still get back in front of the drive, but Jones was the same player who had sagged off Butler’s initial make in the first quarter and clearly played this shot differently.

Should we expect defenders to change up the way they defend Butler as he carries a percentage over 40 percent? Probably not. But the longer he keeps this shooting up, especially with those tone-setting first-quarter attempts, the more that becomes a real question. It’s not out of the realm of imagination to think of a postseason defender making a split-second reaction like Jones did and costing his team two points even when the scouting report was telling him to do something very different.

