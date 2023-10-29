Coup’s Notebook Vol. 56: Young Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shows His Composure, Clutch Thoughts With Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo Tests His Range And Plenty Of Week 1 Numbers

The Miami HEAT are 1-2 after a pair of losses to Boston and Minnesota. With a postseason rematch against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks looming Monday, here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.

YOUNG JAIME

Rookies get to exist in a unique space in the NBA. Unlike in baseball, where even collegiate draftees spend at least a few months if not a couple years in the minors, and football, where one mistake could immediately cost your team seven points and one of precious few opportunities at a win, in basketball many first-year players get to play right away while any mistakes are only going to cost two or three points of a 100 in any given game. Fans get to develop an immediate relationship with you, but the moment-to-moment stakes are just low enough that growing pains are easily covered up by every flash of hope and promise.

On top of that, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has the advantage of being a four-year college player. Even if nobody adjusts to professional game speed right off the bat, Jaquez Jr. is already operating at a mature, deliberate pace, as if he were plugged into The Matrix and operators found he came pre-loaded with all their training programs.

“Jaime is not a regular rookie,” Bam Adebayo said. “A guy that’s experienced, he’s been in big games before, he’s been in games where he’s needed to be a leader, he’s needed to be the one option, that’s all those years in college. My and Tyler [Herro] came in here at 19, one year in college, and [we had] to figure it out. I feel like he’s coming into the league ready.”

We can take Adebayo’s word for it, but you don’t have to look further than Jaquez Jr.’s first game and how Erik Spoelstra chose to use him for further proof of advanced rookie floor maturity. In the fourth quarter against Detroit, Jaquez Jr. found himself in the post with the ball in his hands on three possessions. Three times, he made the right decision, first a pass, then a score, then a decision not to force the issue when the opening wasn’t there.

Notebook 56: Jaquez Jr. Post Ups

“He has that it quality, whatever that it is,” Spoelstra said. “Where he’ll make the appropriate play. Where it’s not like a lot of young players where they’re either too fast or they’re only looking to score. He was making the appropriate plays. The first one was a flare to Duncan. The second one wasn’t open so he went to work. The third one he went and attacked, they converged and he kicked it out. Those were three savvy plays for a young player.”

Two games later, getting his first start with Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson and Haywood Highsmith all out, Jaquez Jr.’s understanding of timing and floor geography came through on two backcuts against a cheating defender.

Notebook 56: Jaquez Jr. Cuts

Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum the night before, both offered Jaquez Jr. a handful of Welcome To The NBA moments even as they missed some threes over the top – let’s not make the mistake of mistaking a stepback or pullup three as evidence of a star player feeling like they had nowhere else to go against a particular defender – but it matters that Spoelstra trusted him enough to throw him to the wolves, and it matters that, with some of those missed threes, Jaquez Jr. has only allowed 0.40 points-per on his 10 isolations defended thus far. It is very, very tough for a rookie, even those with elite physical tools, to come out as a plus defender their first season with all that is thrown their way – particularly off the ball – by advanced offenses, but Jaquez Jr. has, at minimum, shown a level of competition on that end which raises his night-to-night floor. Christian Braun was overall a net negative defender for Denver last season, but his willingness to compete, and composure for doing so, helped the Nuggets to a title all the same.

Perhaps the most entertaining moment of Jaquez Jr.’s first week came after the Detroit win. In that game the Pistons bit on his first two pump fakes, allowing Jaquez Jr. to easily drive past his defender for layups.

Notebook 56: Jaquez Jr. Pump Fakes

Asked if he thought his pump fake would work so well, so early, he had this to say:

“Yeah, especially since I’m new here. Not a lot of people probably do a scouting report [on someone new]. Honestly, I probably shouldn’t be talking about this right now, but it’s all good. It’s just a part of my game, you know?”

The league will eventually catch up to those fakes, and there will eventually be a thorough and detailed scouting report which will begin the cycle of adjustments and counters that any rookie has to endure over their first couple of seasons. But for now Jaquez Jr. just gets to be a fun rookie adding immediate intrigue to a team with their eyes set on the postseason. He looks like he belongs. That’s no small thing.

THE STREAK IS OVER, LONG LIVE THE STREAK

We really had everything, didn’t we?

After playing clutch games – within five points in the final five minutes – in each of the first two outings, and in all five of their preseason exhibitions, the HEAT were facetiously working on a 140 day streak, stretching back to the NBA Finals, of not having played a non-clutch game. Then, after it was a one-possession game with about seven minutes to play in Minnesota, the wheels fell off and the streak met its demise.

Normally that might have been such a superfluous and insignificant detail that it could be discarded almost immediately but remember that between the regular season and postseason the HEAT not only played in 65 clutch games, but the Cardiac HEAT set the league record with 45 games that actually finished within five points, too. A long postseason run is always going to raise the collective blood pressure of the fanbase. What happened last year was an entirely different level of nerve wracking.

With two of their first three games going into clutch time, Miami is already on a similar pace to last season, when about 65 percent of their schedule qualified for a clutch designation. Throughout that season, even as the number of tight contests became occasionally comical, Spoelstra insisted his team was being hardened by the stress, that their late-game packages would only emerge more polished and ready for the playoffs. That became a tough point to argue given the postseason results, but it presented an interesting quandary for a new year. If all those close games were so beneficial, would you do it all again?

“It’s such an interesting question,” Spoelstra said. “Actually I thought about that this summer. If I could map that out and you could just guarantee that we could be in the playoffs, I would take a year like last year every time. You go through so much as a group, it builds a fortitude that you need in the playoffs, but it’s a harrowing ride and it oftentimes can be frustrating if you’re dealing with that. So certainly, a balance, enough of a balance to where it’s keeping your team on edge and sharp, and on a level of competitive humility that this league forces upon you at times.”

Then, when Detroit made a late fourth quarter run the next night to push that game into clutch time, Spoelstra had to follow up.

“Everyone is taking it so literally,” he said. “They must have seen my quotes.

“I still believe in that. If you could just guarantee that we could get a win, I’ll take that 10 times out of 10. To be able to manage all the emotions in all the late game situations, that’s going to clean up our package very quickly.”

Of course, there are no guarantees. Note that Spoelstra initially didn’t ask for a guarantee of a deep run to the NBA Finals, only that the team would make the playoffs, inherently acknowledging the downside of late-game score proximity. Miami was 44-38 last season, with a slightly negative point differential, but in clutch games they were 32-22 during the regular season with a +14.7 Net Rating. There are interesting discussions to be had within those numbers – not all clutch minutes are made equal, as sometimes you enter them playing with a lead, sometimes from behind – but ultimately you come back to Miami performing better, or at least enjoying better results, in smaller sample sizes than in larger ones and larger sample sizes tend to be more trustworthy. Even if certainly teams are ultimately so good at executing and defending in those minutes that they will always come out with a winning clutch record – the LeBron James teams were like that – we’re still talking about games that are often decided by one three making or missing. Miami only shot 32 percent from three in those clutch minutes, but their opponents were all the way down at 25 percent, the lowest clutch defensive mark in the league.

We could probably write an entire essay about this, but the larger point is that Miami’s 44-38 record, the way it was composed, had a bit of downside built into it. You can haggle about how extreme or minor that effect actually is, but if a handful of those close games go the other direction, Miami might be the No. 9 seed instead of the No. 7 headed into play-in games. If you lose your first play-in game as the No. 9 seed, as Miami did to Atlanta, you’re out. Done. There’s no Finals run.

That’s why Spoelstra is talking about guarantees. Clutch games might indeed be healthy for a team with Larry O’Brien aspirations. They can also put you in a hole so deep you can never climb out.

Maybe none of this will matter this season. Maybe this team will win more than three games by 20 points and create some cushion in their underlying indicators. Maybe that would be more normal, less stressful than being literally the most stressful. At the same time, where’s the fun in that?

EARLY ADEBAYO

Through the first five days of the season, 17 players have defended at least 10 isolations. Of those 17, Bam Adebayo has allowed the fewest points, giving up just 0.29 points-per-direct isolation. Not a bad start for a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, especially with Adebayo switching fewer screens (3.9 per 100, down from 10.3 per 100 last year) in the early going as he attempts to hold together a defense missing a variety of wing defenders. Even with two losses on the docket, Adebayo has defended 54 pick-and-rolls and only just 0.80 points-per. He’s on track for his usual defensive season, with Miami’s defense while Adebayo is on the court (108.7 per 100) in line with the No. 1 mark last year.

That’s not why we’re here right now. We’re here because in the first quarter against Minnesota, Adebayo attempted an early, trailing three-pointer.

Notebook 56: Adebayo Three

Adebayo taking threes has been a topic for so many years at this point there’s a feeling that it’s become an afterthought – he took 12 last year – for most. Which would make it a little ironic, then, if this was the season when he started taking more.

Who knows where Adebayo ends up with this. Our stance has long been that it really isn’t all that important for Adebayo to develop a three-point game given how much time he spends handling the ball in Miami’s offense, but if he finds a comfort level with it there’s no such thing as being too dynamic. We’ll see where this ends up, but it’s still worth keeping tabs on when it happens.

TIDBITS

-First, a reminder that all stats are through just three games. Apply salt.

-Miami is taking 44 percent of their shots in either the upper paint or mid-range. Some of this is due to them playing three teams with a ton of interior length in Detroit, Boston and Minnesota – with Milwaukee coming up – but it’s worth keeping an eye on as it’s not too far from the overall shot profile of last season, 34.1 percent coming from those zones, when they eventually finished No. 9 in three-point rate after a slow-ish start.

-Normally we wouldn’t bat an eyelash at Miami’s fourth quarter Offensive Rating being 84.5 this early on. The reason this is worth noting is that this is a multi-year storyline for Miami. In the first three years of the Jimmy Butler era, Miami ranked No. 29, 26 and 21 in fourth quarter offense before jumping up to No. 15 last year in a season where their overall offense dropped to No. 25. As with the clutch discussion earlier, that late-game improvement was a good sign for what would happen in the postseason. Worth monitoring.

-With half his wing defenders unavailable, Spoelstra dipped into zone coverage for the first time against Minnesota, using it for 29 possessions (0.93 points per possession allowed). Miami set modern league records with over 1,300 zone possessions last year, but typically Spoelstra waits a week or two to see how the man-to-man is shaking out before going heavy on the zone. Circumstances were different against the Wolves, but for now they’re momentarily ahead of last season’s pace.

-Friday’s game in Boston didn’t seem like much more than just another tense HEAT vs. Celtics matchup – Haywood Highsmith was sorely missed at times, as was Caleb Martin – but one little segment that was worth a raised eyebrow was Boston scoring 1.30 points-per-possession in the final six minutes, their third-best late-game offensive showing in 22 games against Miami over the past three seasons, playoffs included. One of the constants between these teams has long been Boston’s struggles to score against Miami late, especially when tough threes aren’t falling, but with the Celtics swapping out Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, they’re perpetually playing a five-out offense with zero shooters you can just leave open. This could matter come April and May.