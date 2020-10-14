The Miami HEAT hosted its 15th Annual HEAT Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, October 10th. Presented by Pollo Tropical and supported by Florida Blue and Fox Sports Sun, the celebration commenced by bringing a community caravan of food, music and celebration to three locations in Miami-Dade County. The route began at Villa Aurora and then traveled to Amistad Apartments, both in Little Havana, ending at Dr. Barbara Carey Shuler Manor Apartments in Model City. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, along with HEAT Dancers, Burnie and Uptown Dale helped distribute 600 Original Cuban Sandwiches from Pollo Tropical, giveaways from Florida Blue, toys and masks from MDCPS and Aquafina water. The traveling caravan consisted of a Miami HEAT-branded Rumba Tours Party Bus, a Pollo Tropical sandwich truck and the Official Kia vehicle of the Miami HEAT.

With the help of the Office of Community Services for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, these communities have been identified to address the ongoing food insecurity affecting underserved children and families throughout Miami-Dade as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All three housing communities are part of Carrfour Supportive Housing. Carrfour Supportive Housing is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 by the Homeless Committee of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Carrfour develops, operates and manages innovative housing communities for individuals and families in need through a unique approach combining affordable housing with comprehensive, on-site supportive services. As the leading not-for-profit provider of supportive housing in Florida, Carrfour has supplied homes for more than 10,000 formerly homeless men, women and children since its founding.