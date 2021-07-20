The Miami HEAT teamed up with Florida Blue, Mindful Kids Miami, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools to create a Mindfulness Champions Initiative to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and address the needs of students and teachers returning to school after an extended period of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Mindfulness Champions Initiative, Mindful Kids Miami trained a Mindfulness Champion at each of the 354 K-12 public schools in Miami-Dade County—on mindfulness and mental health education.

In addition, NBA partner, Headspace, provided all Miami-Dade County Public School teachers and administrators with a free subscription to Headspace, which provides a library of mental health resources including mindfulness content for stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, fitness and more. This gesture is a part of the Headspace for Educators Program to help K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff across America reduce stress, build resilience and live more mindfully.

Moreover, to highlight the need for a committed discussion around mental health in our community, the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County introduced their new arts education program, “The Ninth.” The Ninth is an innovative theater production that integrates the performing arts with mental health awareness and education set to tour all Miami-Dade County public high schools impacting 25,000 ninth-grade students in the upcoming school year. In addition to the free performances, the program also includes an accompanying study guide and wrap around services integrating teaching artists visits into Miami-Dade County public schools' wellness clubs.