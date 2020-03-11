Unveiling of the First Learn & Play Center in Broward

The Miami HEAT celebrated the opening of its 20th Learn & Play Center and first in Broward County at HANDY, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale on March 10th. The new HEAT Learn & Play Center, refurbished in partnership with presenting sponsor and longtime HEAT community partner Florida Blue, will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore their academic interests.

The HEAT renovated HANDY, Inc.'s LIFE Room, used for their after-school programming, enhancing the room with new paint, wall graphics, board games, tablets, furniture, gaming console and two 65” televisions donated by Acordis International Corporation. Following a press conference to kick off the event, HEAT legend, Glen Rice, was on hand to interact with students from the HANDY after-school program in the newly renovated LIFE room. Also on hand were HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter, Jason Jackson, HANDY, Inc., Board of Directors Chairman, Dan Young and HANDY, Inc., CEO, Kirk Brown.

Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth, Inc. (HANDY) has provided hope, encouragement and inspiration to at-promise youth associated with Broward County’s dependency system by meeting the needs of more than 50,000 children in foster, relative & nonrelative care. With an enhanced focus on education and career development, HANDY combines behavioral health case management and educational career pathways programs in a supportive family environment. HANDY also currently provides tutoring and educational case management services for youth ages 9 to 24 through community-based and school-based programming. These programs support the academic success of youth who are placed in foster care, relative & non-relative care, while continuing to monitor educational attainments, ensuring that youth are provided the services necessary to be successful in an educational setting.