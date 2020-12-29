HEAT Hosted Drive-Thru Holiday Event

The Miami HEAT, alongside PepsiCo, TD Bank, FedEx Express, and Comcast, hosted a contactless drive-through food and gift distribution to make the holidays brighter for local students and families from Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS). Twelve students, identified from underprivileged areas, received a holiday gift bag from FedEx, a subscription for eight months of internet service, and a Chromebook laptop from Comcast, JBL headphones, toys, and other items from HEAT partners.

Families also received meals from a local Black-owned business, Shuckin and Jivin Chicken and Seafood Restaurant, provided by PepsiCo as part of Pepsi Stronger Together – a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. In January, PepsiCo will collaborate with the HEAT to provide 1,000 meals that will be distributed throughout South Florida to families in need.

In addition, a $30,000 donation from TD Bank to the Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI), facilitated by the HEAT, was made to purchase eight months of Comcast Internet Essentials broadband service for more than 500 underserved students and families from MDCPS. Other local companies are encouraged to participate in this program and help close the digital divide that exists in our communities.

Special guests and VIP’s in attendance included:

Glen Rice, HEAT Legend

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent

Brenda Figueroa, PepsiCo Communications Manager

Paula Hopkins, PepsiCo South Florida GM

Nick Miceli, TD Bank Regional President

Rakesh Shalia, VP Marketing & Communications, FedEx Express Latin America & Caribbean