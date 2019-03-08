Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What was your biggest takeaway from the important victory in Charlotte?

Couper Moorhead: After all the offensive fireworks of late, it was nice to see the HEAT win an ugly, grind-it-out sort of game where nothing was really dropping consistently. Both teams were running zones at one another and neither side had a particularly good answer given the combined 39 turnovers. Hassan Whiteside, whose 18 points and 15 rebounds in fewer than 21 minutes was the first such game in the league since 1983, effectively turned the tide with his nine offensive boards and strong rim protection. The HEAT continued their use of an exaggerated zone against top scoring talents, effectively using two players up top to deter Kemba Walker from making plays just as they did to James Harden and Trae Young recently. Whiteside was the key to this strategy working, as Charlotte’s secondary playmakers were left confused at how to take advantage of their open driving lanes when Whiteside was sitting at the ready in the paint. If Whiteside is playing like this, off the bench or otherwise, that zone look will be a viable strategy to throw at a potential playoff opponent if it comes down to it.

Joe Beguiristain: There are still a decent amount of games left, but it was good to see Miami take care of business in its most important contest to date this season.

After a defensive slugfest through three quarters, the HEAT went on a 25-11 run to open the fourth and seized control. And while Hassan Whiteside played very well in the final period, Kelly Olynyk and Dwyane Wade also had their moments. Naturally, KO drilled a couple threes late, while Wade hit some of his usual runners and grabbed a huge offensive rebound with 29.3 seconds left to regain possession with Miami already up by four.

But at the end of the day, this one was all about defense and physicality. The HEAT’s match-up zone caused headaches for Charlotte’s perimeter players, as Jeremy Lamb, Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker combined for 13 turnovers on the night. And once again, Olynyk thrived in Miami’s scheme, leading the squad with five deflections and ranking second with 11 contested shots (Whiteside had 14).

Long story short, it took a total team effort for Miami to rise from the ashes and claim the eighth seed in the East.

As Erik Spoelstra likes to say, all hands on deck.

2: How will the matchup with Cleveland change now that Kevin Love is back on the court?

Couper: Aside from the usual about a team getting its best player back on the court, Love gives the Cleveland offense a fulcrum around which to operate. Everything changes when a defense has to account for Love’s anywhere-on-the-court talents, and it gives the Cleveland role players more space to work with. That being said, Cleveland traded away some of its capable wings at the trade deadline, moving both Alec Burks and Rodney Hood, so they don’t have quite as many dynamic looks as they had before when they nearly stole a win from Miami back in January, but it’s still a roster capable of giving anyone problems on a given night if their shots are falling. Of course, Love isn’t going to do a ton about their defense and that’s where the HEAT should enjoy their largest advantage all evening. This is the sort of game you have to take care of in such a close playoff race, especially with such a tough schedule ahead.

Joe: Simply put, he brings outside shooting to a team that really needs it.

Since Love made his return to the lineup on Feb. 8, Cleveland has upped its offensive efficiency by a decent margin. In fact, the Cavaliers score 113.5 points per 100 possessions when the 30-year-old is on the floor, which is clear and away the best on the team.

That isn’t all the HEAT have to be wary of, though, as Love can also make his presence felt on the glass. After grabbing 14 boards against the Magic on Sunday, the former UCLA standout nabbed 16 his last time out versus the Nets.

But as Coup mentioned above, Love doesn’t move the needle much on defense, so Miami should have success scoring in the paint like in the previous three matchups with Cleveland.

We’ll see how it all shakes out.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have come away victorious in the three prior matchups with the Cavaliers this season.

Miami has won four of five and is 30-34, while Cleveland has dropped three of five and enters the contest at 16-49.

Josh Richardson needs just one point to reach 3,000 for his career.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers in points (18.8) and rebounds (11.4) per game.

Goran Dragić (Left Calf Strain) is questionable.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.8 (23)

HEAT Defense: 107.3 (7)

Cavaliers Offense: 105.9 (26)

Cavaliers Defense: 116.0 (30)

