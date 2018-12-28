Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What did you take away from Miami’s close loss to Toronto?

Couper Moorhead: This was as good a game as the HEAT have played all season, they just happened to lose when a couple possessions didn’t go their way down the stretch. The HEAT came out of the gate as the more aggressive team, going up by as much as 17 points and holding off one early Toronto comeback to hold a sizeable lead going into the third quarter. Toronto chipped away at the lead because they’re very good and their open shots started to fall after a cold shooting start, but the HEAT kept pace the entire way and were even up six in the final minutes before Toronto’s last burst. All in all, if we’re taking the big picture approach to team evaluation, it was a loss that was just as impressive as any of the HEAT’s victories in their five-game streak.

We haven’t discussed Justise Winslow yet, but there’s plenty of time to do that at length soon. In the meantime, we’ll just say that he’s having a real moment over the past few weeks – a stretch that could be as important as any other when we look back on his career years and years from now.

Joe Beguiristain: Although the HEAT fell short in the end, they showed just how much they’ve improved since the last time they faced the Raptors in late November.

Thanks to a monster first half from Hassan Whiteside (more on him later) and a sharp second quarter from James Johnson, Miami led by double-digits at the break. And even though Toronto fought its way back in the third, the HEAT kept their composure and responded in the fourth. Naturally, Justise Winslow shined once again with a team-high nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in the final period, including a bunch of strong finishes at the rim. He also answered the call defensively against Kawhi Leonard and made things as tough as possible on the former Finals MVP.

Over the past two weeks, no two-man combo on the HEAT has had a bigger impact than Winslow and Whiteside, as Miami is outscoring opponents by 29.1 points per 100 possessions with both guys on the floor.

2: How has Cleveland changed this season?

Couper: Well, they don’t have LeBron James anymore, so that’s kind of important. But you already knew that. Beyond that the Cavaliers came into the season with relatively the same roster with the addition of No. 8 pick Collin Sexton. Then the season happened. Kevin Love was injured after four games and is still out. Now Tristan Thompson is injured. And trades started to happen. Kyle Korver was sent to Utah in exchange for Alec Burks – the Cavs and Jazz had last season dealt with one another in a deal involving Jae Crowder and Rodney Hood – while George Hill was recently sent to Milwaukee in exchange for second-time Cavalier Matthew Dellavedova and currently-injured center John Henson.

So, if you’re comparing this Cavs roster to the one that finished last season, considering the players that are currently sidelined, it’s a team that’s undergone a fair amount of changes. If you’re comparing this Cavs roster to the one that started last season, well, it’s a totally different, nearly unrecognizable team.

Joe: While the Cavaliers have struggled mightily this season due to injuries, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. have done their part to try and right the ship. Clarkson has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games, while Nance Jr. has done a little bit of everything to make up for the absence of Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

In terms of new additions this season, there isn’t much to talk about. Collin Sexton and Alec Burks are getting extensive minutes, but they’ve struggled with their efficiency of late. Sexton is still very raw at just 19-years-old, so he has a lot of time to figure things out.

3: Are there any specific adjustments the HEAT are going to need to make Friday night?

Couper: Not particularly. When you’re playing the worst defensive team in the league – by a wide statistical margin – the answer is usually to show up with your habits and your formula and attack the defense with it. This team knows what it needs to do offensively in order to win and Cleveland’s defensive profile is not one, on paper, that will particularly limit the HEAT from getting to their strengths if they are playing with the necessary force.

The Cavaliers do, however, take an above-average number of mid-range jumpers and they hit them at an average rate. In general those are not shots that kill you these days, but when you come across a team that takes a bunch of them it can throw your defensive equilibrium off center for a stretch just because it’s unusual.

Joe: Not really. They just need to keep up what they’ve been doing over the past few weeks.

With the Cavaliers being so vulnerable at the rim (they’re allowing opponents to shoot 67.2 percent on 30.6 attempts per game from the restricted area), the HEAT should be able to find open lanes to the basket if the stay true to their identity. And that all starts with Whiteside and Bam Adebayo getting guys like Winslow, Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade to attack downhill and make the defense react. Then again, you can’t forget about JJ and KO’s ability to run dribble handoffs either.

Then on the flip side of the ball, Miami really needs to focus on Clarkson off the bench since he gives Cleveland a jolt of energy when he steps on to the floor. We’ll see how it all shakes out.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won 14 straight against the Cavaliers in Miami.

Miami has won five of six and is 16-17, while Cleveland has dropped six of seven and enters the contest at 8-27.

The HEAT’s bench is averaging 47.7 points per game over their last 15 outings.

Jordan Clarkson leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 17.1 points per game.

Hassan Whiteside (Left Hip Pointer) is probable, while Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery) and Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) remain out.

Efficiencies (Rank):