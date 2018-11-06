HEAT Hires Chris Marciani as VP of Corporate Partnership

MIAMI, November 06 - The HEAT Group announced today that it has hired Chris Marciani as Vice President of Corporate Partnership and Activation. In this role for The HEAT Group, Marciani will oversee the Corporate Partnerships department within the sales division.

“Chris’s wealth of experience in corporate partnerships across multiple sports is a tremendous addition to our team,” said The HEAT Group Executive Vice President of Business Development Kim Stone. ”He was a highly sought after candidate and we are thrilled he decided to join our team.”

A 22-year veteran in the sports industry, Marciani has held leadership positions in Major League Baseball, NASCAR, the Charlotte Bobcats of the National Basketball Association and, most recently, was the Vice President of Tournament Revenue for the PGA Tour.

“I’m excited to get back in the NBA,” said Marciani. ”I’m looking forward to helping companies tap into all the offerings available through the arena and team in one of the best markets in the world.”

Marciani will be key in managing and assisting with all renewals as well as developing new corporate partnerships for The HEAT Group.

"The team’s business operations have always been well respected,” said Marciani. “I’m excited to work with everyone in the organization to create more value for our partners.”

Marciani earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.