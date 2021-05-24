Chris Bosh to Launch New Book

Two-time NBA champion, eleven-time All-Star, and now, a future Hall of Famer, Chris Bosh is set to launch his book, Letters to a Young Athlete on June 1, 2021. You can join Bosh on his virtual tour including two virtual events featuring his former Miami HEAT teammates Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen.

Books and Books with Dwyane Wade

June 1, 2021 at 7pm ET

Tickets are available for $26 (+ tax & fee) and includes a copy of Letters to a Young Athlete shipped straight to your door. Special Edition signed bookplates are available (but limited) for all ticket tiers (except tier 2) so grab them fast! General entry (without a book) is $5. Order Now & Reserve Your Spot.

LiveSigning with Ray Allen

June 3, 2021 at 3pm ET

Order Your Signed Copy Now & Reserve Your Spot. You can also submit a question for Chris and Ray to answer during the livestream.

For more events or to preorder your book, visit chrisbosh.com.