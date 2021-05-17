Chris Bosh Selected To Basketball Hall Of Fame

Two-time NBA champion and 13-year veteran, Chris Bosh has been selected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Bosh is joined in the Class of 2021 by Rick Adelman, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and Jay Wright. The Class of 2021 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, MA on September 11.

“Chris Bosh has been one of the all-time greats during his career and has earned his place in the Hall of Fame,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He is highly decorated and so deserving. We are proud that he is part of the HEAT family and we congratulate him.”

“Chris Bosh was the ultimate leader, teammate and winner,” said HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “He was a huge part of our success and always did it with real class, selflessness and professionalism. His accomplishments on the court earned him this great honor, but he is also a Hall of Fame quality person. I am so happy for Chris, Adrienne and their family.”

Bosh’s NBA career spanned 13 seasons as he accumulated two NBA Championships, 11 All-Star selections, an All-NBA Second Team selection, an All-Rookie First Team selection, a gold medal with Team USA, nine Player of the Week honors, a Player of the Month selection, an NBA Community Assist Award winner and a Magic Johnson Award winner which recognizes excellence on the court and cooperation and dignity with the media and public. Bosh appeared in 893 career regular season games (881 starts) and averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.04 blocks and 35.8 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 79.9 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 815 times, including 422 20-point games, 82 30-point efforts and 10 40-point performances.

Bosh played six seasons with Miami, helping the HEAT capture back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013. During his time in Miami, the HEAT earned five postseason berths, resulting in four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals which included four Eastern Conference Championships and five division titles. Among the HEAT’s all-time leaders, Bosh ranks fourth in double-figure scoring efforts (351), fifth in points (6,914) and free throws made (1,469), sixth in scoring average (18.0), defensive rebounds (2,258), field goals made (2,595) and starts (384), seventh in total rebounds (2,816), blocks (332), field goal percentage (.496) and free throw percentage (.805), 10th in minutes (13,121) and 12th in double-doubles (82), offensive rebounds (558), games played (384) and steals (333). Additionally, among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders, he ranks third in points (1,163), field goals made (437), offensive rebounds (145), double-doubles (18), and double-figure scoring games (61), fourth in starts (74), free throws made (237), defensive rebounds (421), total rebounds (566), steals (71), blocks (89) and 20-point games (17), fifth in minutes (2,710), sixth in games played (78) and dunks (54) and tied for 10th in assists (86).

Bosh becomes the sixth person, including the fourth player, with HEAT ties to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Current HEAT President Pat Riley was enshrined as part of the Class of 2008, current HEAT Scout/Community Liaison Bob McAdoo was enshrined as part of the Class of 2000 and current HEAT Vice President, Player Programs Alonzo Mourning was enshrined as part of the Class of 2014, joining former HEAT guards Gary Payton (2013) and Ray Allen (2018).