HEAT To Retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 Jersey

MIAMI, Feb. 4 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they will retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony on March 26 during halftime of their matchup against the Orlando Magic. Bosh will become the fourth HEAT player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal. Bosh’s career spanned 13 seasons as he accumulated two NBA Championships, 11 All-Star selections, an All-NBA Second Team selection, an All-Rookie First Team selection, a gold medal with Team USA, nine Player of the Week honors, a Player of the Month selection, an NBA Community Assist Award winner and a Magic Johnson Award winner which recognizes excellence on the court and cooperation and dignity with the media and public. Bosh appeared in 893 career regular season games (881 starts) and averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.04 blocks and 35.8 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 79.9 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 815 times, including 422 20-point games, 82 30-point efforts and 10 40-point performances.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honored inside the AmericanAirlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “His name and jersey will hang forever and always.”

Bosh, who was originally acquired by the HEAT from the Raptors in a trade on July 9, 2010 and re-signed on July 30, 2014, played six seasons with Miami, helping the HEAT capture back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013. During his time in Miami, the HEAT earned five postseason berths, resulting in four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals which included four Eastern Conference Championships and five division titles. Among the HEAT’s all-time leaders, Bosh ranks third in free throw percentage (.805), fourth in double-figure scoring efforts (351), fifth in points (6,914), scoring average (18.0) and free throws made (1,469), sixth in defensive rebounds (2,258), field goal percentage (.496), field goals made (2,595) and starts (384), seventh in total rebounds (2,816) and blocks (332), 10th in minutes (13,121), 11th in double-doubles (82), offensive rebounds (558), games played (384), and steals (333), tied for 18th in three-point field goals made (255) and 20th in assists (680). Additionally, among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders, he ranks third in points (1,163), field goals made (437), offensive rebounds (145), double-doubles (18), and double-figure scoring games (61), fourth in starts (74), free throws made (237), defensive rebounds (421), total rebounds (566), steals (71), blocks (89) and 20-point games (17), fifth in minutes (2,710), sixth in games played (78) and dunks (54) and tied for eighth in assists (86).