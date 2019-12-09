Herro Propels HEAT To Victory Over Bulls

In what was a defensive slugfest for most of the night, the HEAT defeated the Bulls 110-105 in overtime Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena to improve to a perfect 10-0 at home this season.

As for how they did it, look no further than the guy they call a bucket.

1. Herro Takes Over Late

Although Tyler Herro fared well as a ball handler early on and gave Miami some life in the second quarter, absolutely nothing touches what he did late.

Nothing.

All told, Herro led all players with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined, including this trey that finally put the HEAT up for good:

Clutch.

Earlier in the contest, the rookie competed hard defensively against Coby White in the fourth and hit this nasty step-back three over Kris Dunn in the second:

Simply put, he did it all.

Herro finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-11 from deep, six boards, three assists and a steal.

2. Jimmy Lives At The Line

It wasn’t always pretty, but Jimmy Butler just put his head down, absorbed a ton of contact and took advantage at the free-throw line time and time again.

And with all of Chicago’s attention on him down the stretch, Butler shared the wealth and found his teammates for some great looks.

In particular, this assist to Herro (most of them were to Herro, actually) was perhaps his best:

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed 23 points on 17-of-21 shooting from the charity stripe (yes, you read that right), a team-high seven assists, one steal and one block.

3. Bam Continues To Do It All

As usual, Bam Adebayo emptied the tank and laid it all on the line against the Bulls.

Not only was he everywhere defensively like on these two sequences in the third…

…but he also got guys free with great screens and finished plays inside.

No bucket from him was bigger than this one late in the fourth:

In all, Adebayo tallied 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, a game-high 13 rebounds, six assists, a game-high three steals (tied with Dunn and Duncan Robinson), one block and a plus-nine rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Kendrick Nunn did a lot of damage off the bounce and ended up with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

-Chris Silva brought his typical energy and effort on the offensive glass and scored five straight points for Miami late in the third quarter, including this impressive drive and jam:

The rookie concluded the evening with six points and four boards in a little over 10 minutes of action.

Game Notes:

-Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) was an active scratch.

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) and Dion Waiters (Illness) were inactive.

