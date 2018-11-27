Kammerer To Be Inducted Into The Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame

MIAMI, Nov. 27 – The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announced that HEAT Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations/Basketball Chet Kammerer will be inducted into the 2019 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the induction class to be honored on March 20, 2019. The Hall of Fame encompasses success on the Indiana basketball landscape including high school state championship players, Indiana All-Stars, All-Americans, international professional careers and outstanding contributions to the sport and the state of Indiana. Kammerer will join Ken Barlow, Orville Bose, Bill Butcher, Ed Butler, Sam Chase, Dan Dimich, Mack Gadis, Jerry Hoover, Willie McCarter, Wayne Pack, Bob Smock, John Grimes and Clyde Grater in the 2019 class.

Kammerer, who is currently in his 23rd season with the HEAT, had a 30-year career in coaching and basketball administration in college, the NBA and international basketball prior to joining Miami. He was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1992-94 and then served as head coach of the Division I Professional Basketball Team of Braunschweig, Germany. He also served as a head coach for 27 years on the collegiate level and compiled a remarkable 542-256 (.679) overall record which earned him induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame on March 13, 2000. He coached for 10 years at Grace College and then for 17 seasons at Westmont College where his teams compiled a sterling 359-156 record (.697). In his honor, Westmont College dedicated the court at Murchison Gym as ‘Kammerer Court’ in a ceremony on December 13, 2008. Additionally, as a player at Grace College, he set the school and Indiana intercollegiate career scoring record of 2,504 points, along with 1,070 rebounds, as he earned NAIA All-American honors.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 58th Annual Men’s Awards Banquet will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Reservations are available online now or through mail order in early 2019. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or e-mail info@hoopshall.com for more information. For further information or assistance on inductees, contact Indiana Basketball HOF Operations Manager Julie Lacy (julie@hoopshall.com) or Executive Director Chris May (chris@hoopshall.com).