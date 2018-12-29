Cavaliers 94 - HEAT 118 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-94 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Winslow At It Again

Simply put, Winslow picked up where he left off against the Raptors and relentlessly attacked the basket on Friday.

In particular, Winslow really started to get going in the second quarter and had one of his best sequences of the night late in the period.

After coming through with a spin and finish at the rim, Winslow (with the help of Bam Adebayo) stole the ball from Jordan Clarkson and found Adebayo for an alley-oop jam in transition.

That’s Point Justise for ya.

As the game progressed, Winslow continued to bully his way to the bucket and either finished plays himself or found his teammates with some great feeds. Oh yeah, he also knocked down a couple pull-up jumpers down the stretch for good measure.

In other words, he had it all going on.

All told, the 22-year-old recorded game highs with 11 boards and seven assists to go along with his aforementioned 24 points on 11-of-21 shooting.

2. The Bigs Take Advantage

With the Cavaliers lacking size, both Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside wisely took advantage inside.

And while Adebayo did his thing with rim-rocking dunks and hooks in the paint, he also hit this mid-range jumper early on:

Of course, he also set up guys with effective screen handoffs all evening.

Then on the flip side of the ball, Adebayo played stout defense on Larry Nance Jr. and fared well in the zone.

Whiteside, meanwhile, feasted inside and protected the rim well.

For an example of the latter, just check out this block on Alec Burks in the third quarter:

Adebayo finished with 18 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting, nine boards and five assists, while Whiteside ended up with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

3. McGruder Finds The Range

From start to finish, Rodney McGruder took what the defense gave him and spaced the floor for Miami. In fact, he drilled a game-high four treys, including this one in the fourth:

When it was all said and done, McGruder had 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, four rebounds and a game-high plus-28 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk ensured there would be no comeback by the Cavs, as the duo combined for 17 points in the fourth. In all, Richardson tallied 16 points, five assists and two steals. Olynyk, on the other hand, had nine points, three assists and two boards.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson felt ill at halftime and did not play in the second half.

-Udonis Haslem (Illness) sat out.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Sioux Falls Assignment), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up their homestand on Sunday at 6PM against the Timberwolves. Tickets for that game can be found here.