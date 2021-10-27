Catching Up with P.J. Tucker

Tell me about the Met Gala. How was that whole experience?

It was an experience of a lifetime. I was there with Gucci. You don't know what to expect when you're there. You see that red carpet and then it's a long walk through a museum. It's crazy! Everybody is in crazy outfits and jewelry, it's so over the top. It's beautiful. It's the nicest event I've ever been to in my life.

What happens when you get inside?

It starts out with the cocktail hour which is cool because it's in this beautiful room. People walk around with hors d'oeuvres and champagne. You go from that to the dinner and then there's a performance which is dope. Justin Bieber performed. It's amazing because you see people you know and some that you didn't know. You don't realize how many people know you until you're in that situation.

Did anyone come up to you that you didn't think knew who you were?

Yes! Whoopi Goldberg. She's huge for me. Sister Act is one of my favorite movies. I love Whoopi! It caught me so off guard. It was so cool. She was glowing and her energy was amazing.

Let's switch gears to your pregame fit. Are you switching anything up since you're in Miami now?

Honestly, I've always worn super floral, silky stuff. It's always been my vibe. It's a little out place in most cities like Milwaukee, but now that I'm here it'll work. I'm just like everybody else when it comes to picking my fit. If I feel blah, I'm gonna dress blah. Other days I'm more festive. I'm just like everybody else.

Moving on to sneakers. Do you travel with your sneaker bag to away games?

Yes, I pack my own shoe bag every single game.

How many sneakers does that bag fit?

24, I think.

You take 24 per game?! Goals.

Not all the time. If it's a one game trip, I'm probably taking 8.

Speaking of goals, tell me about this loft you own just for your sneakers.

My assistant maintains the loft. He ships stuff to Florida for me when I need things. I didn't realize how dark the red and yellow was on the HEAT jersey, so if I need stuff to go with it, I'll call him with a sneaker I remember that I want to wear. There's A LOT of sneakers in there. Hundreds. I'm honestly starting to downsize because it's a lot.

Aside from being a sneakerhead, what's something that people don't know about you?

I collect wine!

That's cool. Any favorites?

I'll drink an old Napa but I'm a Burgundy guy. Visiting Burgundy and going there and learning how they do it, it's cool. When you get the history behind their stuff, it's next level. I've got a lot of wine at my house.

Met Photos: Josh Sobel - @josh.sobel