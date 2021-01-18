Catching Up With Bam

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, cozy and laid back. It's simple, but it pops.

Favorite sneakers to hoop in?

Any favorite colorways?

I would say the "Think Pink" and the "Bruce Lee."

I see you with those cozy vibes rocking slippers a lot. Do you have a go-to pair?

Yes, my UGG slippers. The ones with the gold UGG across the front are my favorite. I don't know why but they just mold to my feet and feel the best. Going to practice, I don't have anyone to impress. I'm coming in here to work, not to do a fashion show. That’s my approach.

If you walked into your closet, what are a few favorite items you'd pick out?

There's a band on your wrist you're always wearing. What's the story behind that?

I did an event with the HEAT and Brightline where I was a part of a Polar Express train ride with kids who were partially blind. It was a dope experience being able to be there with them. One of the kids handed it to me and said, "Hey man, I want you to wear this in case you do something cool in the game." I haven’t taken it off since. You can see it pictured in the block heard around the world.

First thing you did when you left the Bubble?

Header Image Credit: Oscar Beteta - @shotbyretro6