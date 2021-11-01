BUTLER NAMED NBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The NBA announced today that Miami HEAT forward Jimmy Butler has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, October 25 through Sunday, October 31. Butler is the first HEAT player to capture the weekly award since Bam Adebayo received the honor on December 16, 2019. For Butler, it marks the second time as a member of the HEAT and the sixth time in his career that he has captured the weekly honor. It also marks the 60th time in franchise history a member of the HEAT has captured Player of the Week honors.

Butler helped lead the HEAT to a perfect 4-0 record for the week with victories at home against Orlando and Charlotte and road wins against 2021 NBA Playoff participants Brooklyn and Memphis. For the week, he averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.25 steals and shot 58.6 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three-point range and 93.3 percent from the foul line as the HEAT won each game by double figures. Butler also recorded a pair of double-doubles and was a +41 for the week. He recorded game highs in points in the wins over Orlando, Charlotte and Memphis and in addition to leading Miami in scoring three times he also topped the HEAT in minutes and steals three times each, in blocks twice and in rebounds once.

The five-time NBA All-Star had game and season highs in points (36) and steals (5) in the win over Orlando on October 25 and his 15 field goals made in that contest marked his high as a member of the HEAT and tied his career high. At Brooklyn on October 27, he tallied his first double-double of the season with 17 points, a season-high 14 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 13-point win over the Nets. He recorded his first 30-10-5 game of the season on October 29 vs. Charlotte, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. That game also marked the 500th time in his career he scored in double figures. The next night in Memphis he closed out the week with 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 26-point win over the Grizzlies.

Butler currently leads the HEAT in points (152), scoring average (25.3 ppg), field goals made (54), free throws made (41) and attempted (46), free throw percentage (.891), steals (17), steals per game (2.83) and minutes (34.3 mpg).