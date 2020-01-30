Bam Adebayo & Jimmy Butler Are NBA All-Stars

HEAT Nation, we have our All-stars!

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have been selected to the 2020 NBA All-star team.

This marks Adebayo’s first All-Star selection and the fifth for Butler. It's also the 12th time Miami has had multiple All-Star selections in the same season.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.

Adebayo, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on December 16, has started in all 47 games this season, averaging 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.17 steals, 1.13 blocks and 34.5 minutes while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

He leads the HEAT in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, minutes, double-doubles, triple-doubles, double-figure scoring games and double-figure rebounding games while leading Miami in rebounds a team-high 33 times and in assists on 14 occasions, the second-most on the team. Adebayo has recorded three triple-doubles this season, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to record at least three triple-doubles during a single-season while becoming the youngest (22 years, 145 days) to post a triple-double in team history on December 10 vs. Atlanta. Pairing with Butler’s three triple-doubles this season, they have become the only HEAT teammates to record multiple triple-doubles in the same season and the first pair of teammates with at least three apiece prior to the All-Star break since Jordan and Pippen did so in 1992-93.

Butler, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on December 9, has appeared in 41 games this season (all starts) averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.80 steals and 34.8 minutes while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 83.5 percent from the foul line.

He leads the HEAT in scoring average, points, assists, steals, free throws made, 20-point games, 30-point games, double-figure assist games and triple-doubles while leading Miami in scoring 20 times, in assists on 21 occasions and in plus/minus 10 times, all team highs. He became the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the field and be perfect from both three-point range (2-of-2) and the foul line (10-of-10) with at least that many attempts in each category on November 17 at Phoenix. He scored 18 points in the first quarter and 30 points in the first half in the same game, both career highs. He recorded nine-straight 20-point games from December 1 – December 16, tying the third-longest such streak of his career, and dished out 13 assists without a single turnover on November 12 vs. Detroit, becoming just the fourth player in team history to have that many assists without a turnover in a single contest.

