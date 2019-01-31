Bulls 105 - HEAT 89 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Chicago Bulls 105-89 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 15 points.

1. Winslow Finds The Range

From the start, Justise Winslow had it all going on from the perimeter.

After nailing a bevy of pull-up mid-range jumpers in the first half, Winslow knocked down a couple threes later on.

And one of those treys came in transition early in the third thanks to a nice block by Hassan Whiteside on Ryan Arcidiacono.

When it was all said and done, Winslow amassed 14 points, six boards, five assists and two steals.

2. TJ Gives It His All

Simply put, Johnson fought hard down the stretch regardless of the circumstances and scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this nifty finish with contact over Brandon Sampson:

In addition to his team-high 15 points, Johnson also had three rebounds and two assists.

3. Adebayo Exuberant As Usual

While Bam Adebayo led Miami with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting in the fourth, he also made some key plays earlier in the first quarter.

In addition to coming through with this awesome hockey assist shortly after checking in…

…he also threw down this jam thanks to a remarkable pass from James Johnson:

Adebayo finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, seven boards and two assists.

Game Notes:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Dwyane Wade (Right Knee Soreness) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Friday at 8PM against the Thunder. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.